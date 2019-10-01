Log in
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC

Caledonia Investments : Unquoted division rebrands as Private Capital

10/01/2019

Caledonia Investments plc (Caledonia) is delighted to announce the rebranding of its Unquoted investment arm to Caledonia Private Capital. This new name is designed to reflect best the division's strategy and approach, and the nature of its investments.

The new name is accompanied by the launch of a new brand, films, website and other materials to support its story.

Focused on investing in UK mid-market companies with equity values of between £25m and £125m, Caledonia Private Capital provides both capital and support to profitable businesses led by sound management teams with clear ambitions to grow. Its patient approach goes beyond the short-term strategies that typify other private equity investors, enabling Caledonia Private Capital to build lasting relationships that strengthen businesses over time.

Caledonia Private Capital is one of four divisions within Caledonia Investments plc, a London Stock Exchange-listed investment trust with net assets of £2.1bn. The division operates alongside the Quoted, Income and Funds parts of the business. Caledonia Private Capital will remain a core part of the wider plc and there is no change to Caledonia's own internal structure following this rebranding. Caledonia Private Capital reported a total return of 11.4% in the year ended 31 March 2019, with assets growing from £464m to £660m.

Duncan Johnson, head of Caledonia Private Capital, said:

'Caledonia Private Capital's record demonstrates the attractiveness of our unique proposition to investee companies: providing enduring capital and support through a long-term partnership. This rebranding will help us to gain further traction in the market as we build on these strong foundations in the years ahead.'

Will Wyatt, Chief Executive of Caledonia Investments plc, said:

'Our Private Capital portfolio has made a huge contribution to the performance of Caledonia, supporting our 52-year track record of consistent dividend growth in addition to the creation of significant capital value. Evolution is the key to longevity and today's rebranding reflects our desire to remain the partner of choice for management teams with ambitions to grow.'

Enquiries

Caledonia Private Capital

Duncan Johnson

+44 20 7802 8080

Tulchan Communications

Tom Murray

Marta Parry-Jones

+44 20 7353 4200

Notes to Editors

Caledonia Private Capital

Caledonia Private Capital's portfolio currently includes Deep Sea Electronics (a world leading designer and manufacturer of controllers for diesel-powered electricity generators and intelligent battery chargers), Cobehold (a European unquoted investment house), Stonehage Fleming (an international family office for ultra-high net worth individuals and families), Seven Investment Management (a provider of discretionary fund management, asset management and self-invest platform services), Buzz Bingo (the UK market leading omni-channel bingo operator), Cooke Optics (a leading manufacturer of premium cinematography lenses) and Liberation Group (a Channel Islands and South-West England integrated pub and brewing business).

Caledonia Investments plc

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company with net assets of £2.1bn as at 31 August 2019. Our aim is to grow net assets and dividends paid to shareholders, whilst managing risk to avoid permanent loss of capital. We achieve this by investing in proven well-managed businesses that combine long term growth characteristics with an ability to deliver increasing levels of income. Our investments cover both listed and private markets, a range of sectors and, in particular through our fund investments, a global reach.

Caledonia Investment plc published this content on 01 October 2019
