Caledonia Investments : invests £90 million in Stonehage Fleming

Caledonia has acquired an initial 37% minority stake in Stonehage Fleming, one of the world's leading family offices.

Caledonia is investing alongside Stonehage Fleming's existing management team which has led the business for the past 20 years. Stonehage Fleming is headquartered in Jersey and operates from 11 offices in 8 geographies.

The investment fits well with Caledonia's model of investing in established businesses with good growth potential coupled with strong cash generation which can support a progressive dividend policy.