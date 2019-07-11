Log in
Caledonia Investments : invests £90 million in Stonehage Fleming

07/11/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Caledonia invests £90 million in Stonehage Fleming

Investment Size:

£90m

Instruments:

Ordinary shares

Stake:

Minority

Date:

July 2019

Country:

EMEA

Pool:

Unquoted

Caledonia has acquired an initial 37% minority stake in Stonehage Fleming, one of the world's leading family offices.

Caledonia is investing alongside Stonehage Fleming's existing management team which has led the business for the past 20 years. Stonehage Fleming is headquartered in Jersey and operates from 11 offices in 8 geographies.

The investment fits well with Caledonia's model of investing in established businesses with good growth potential coupled with strong cash generation which can support a progressive dividend policy.

www.caledonia.com

For further information on this investment or other unquoted investment opportunities, please contact Duncan Johnson on 0207 802 8080 or duncan.johnson@caledonia.com

www.stonehagefleming.com

Disclaimer

Caledonia Investment plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 11:02:02 UTC
