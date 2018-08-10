Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice today that Leigh Wilson, a director and the Chairman, has purchased a total of 4,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company at an average price per share of USD8.435. Following this transaction, Mr Wilson holds 52,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.49 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.



Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

[NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Leigh Wilson





2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Director and Chairman

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification





3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51





4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Common shares of no par value







JE00BF0XVB15





b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) USD8.45 3,855 USD8.03 145 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price







4,000



USD8.435 each

e) Date of the transaction



10 August 2018

f) Place of the transaction NYSE American













