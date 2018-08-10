Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Securities by Director
08/10/2018 | 06:06pm CEST
ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice today that Leigh Wilson, a director and the Chairman, has purchased a total of 4,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company at an average price per share of USD8.435. Following this transaction, Mr Wilson holds 52,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.49 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.
Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802 Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland Adrian Hadden/Ed Allsopp
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
[NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Leigh Wilson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chairman
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument