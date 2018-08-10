Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc    CAL   JE00BF0XVB15

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (CAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Securities by Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice today that Leigh Wilson, a director and the Chairman, has purchased a total of 4,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company at an average price per share of USD8.435.  Following this transaction, Mr Wilson holds 52,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.49 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia. 

Further details of the transaction are set out below.  For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason 

Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Ed Allsopp
 

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray 
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

[NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM]

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameLeigh Wilson

 
2Reason for the notification 

 
a) Position/status

 		Director and Chairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification

 
3Details  of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)Name

 		Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

 
4Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Common shares of no par value

 

JE00BF0XVB15

 
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
USD8.453,855
 USD8.03145
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 

- Price

 

4,000

USD8.435 each
e)Date of the transaction

 		10 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionNYSE American

 


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATI
06:06pCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (NY : CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Se..
GL
01:54pCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (NY : CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchases of S..
AQ
12:31pCALEDONIA MINING : grows gold output marginally in challenging quarter
AQ
08/09Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2018
GL
07/13CALEDONIA MINING : Q2 2018 Production Update
AQ
07/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc Accident at Blanket Mine
AQ
07/12Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Q2 2018 Production Update
GL
07/12CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/06CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION : Plc - Caledonia declares quarterly dividend of 6...
AQ
07/03Caledonia declares quarterly dividend of 6.875 cents per share
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Caledonia Mining reports Q2 results 
07/03Caledonia Mining declares $0.0688 dividend 
05/14Caledonia Mining reports Q1 results 
04/03Caledonia Mining declares $0.0688 dividend 
03/28Caledonia Mining Corp PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74,8 M
EBIT 2018 23,6 M
Net income 2018 17,0 M
Finance 2018 14,9 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 4,75
P/E ratio 2019 4,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 92,6 M
Chart CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leigh Alan Wilson Chairman
Dana Roets Chief Operating Officer
John Mark Learmonth Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Lawson Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC11.68%93
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-4.82%19 288
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.67%12 761
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.00%11 914
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-10.06%9 365
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 784
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.