Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2018

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL) (AIM:CMCL) (TSX:CAL) announces its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2018 (“Q2” or the “Quarter”).

Gold production in the Quarter was 12,657 ounces, marginally higher than the first quarter of 2018 and in-line with expectations. Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 35.2 cents were 86% higher than the corresponding amount in 2017, largely due to an increased export credit incentive and higher deferred tax adjustments. Cash generated by operating activities for the Quarter was lower than in previous periods due to substantial working capital movements.

3 Months to June 30 6 Months to June 30 Comment 2017 2018 % Chg 2017 2018 % Chg Gold produced (oz) 12,521 12,657 1.1 % 25,315 25,582 1.1 % Production was adversely affected by lower than planned tonnes and grade; higher production is anticipated in the second half of 2018. On-mine cost per ounce ($/oz) 696 717 3.0 % 677 702 3.7 % Higher on-mine cost per ounce due to increased labour rates and explosive price and higher costs incurred on equipment used in the decline developments. All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) (“AISC”) 855 856 0.1 % 856 843 -1.5 % AISC is broadly stable: higher on-mine costs are offset by the increased Export Credit Incentive (“ECI”) Average realised gold price ($/oz) 1,235 1,278 3.5 % 1,224 1,296 5.9 % Increase reflects changes in the market gold price Gross profit 5,035 5,144 2.2 % 10,861 11,367 4.7 % Marginally higher gross profit reflects the higher gold sales and higher realised gold price, offset by the increased on-mine costs. Net profit attributable to shareholders ($) 694 2,604 275 % 3,032 5,758 90 % Increased net profit attributable to shareholders due to the increased ECI. Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) (cents) 18.9 35.2 86.2 % 45.7 75.2 64.6 % Increased adjusted EPS reflects the increased attributable earnings and other adjusting factors, the main one being deferred taxation. Net cash and cash equivalents ($) 10,878 5,308 -51 % 10,878 5,308 -51 % Reduction in net cash due to lower cash generated from operations, increased working capital and tax payments and high capital expenditure. Net cash from operating activities ($) 4,701 -1,216 -126 % 6,480 5,829 -10 % Reduced cash from operating activities due to increased working capital and tax payments and high capital expenditure.

Commenting on the results, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The second quarter of 2018 was a difficult quarter for the business as production was adversely affected by lower than expected grade and tonnes mined.

“Production of 12,657 ounces was marginally higher than the second quarter of 2017 and in line with our expectations for our 2018 guidance range of 55,000 – 59,000 ounces.

“Grade for the quarter was 3.19g/t, this is below target due to difficulties in accessing broken ground at AR South and higher than expected dilution at the Blanket ore body due to the introduction of long-hole stopping on the grounds of safety. Corrective measures to improve grade have been taken and it is expected that the grade and production tonnages will increase over future quarters, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We experienced significant negative working capital movements during the quarter which had an adverse effect on operating cash flow with a net operating cash burn of $1.2 million during the quarter. This, combined with capital investment of $5.6 million during the quarter, had a negative impact on the balance sheet with a net cash balance of $5.3 million at the end of the quarter.Underlying cash flows remained robust: pre-tax operating cashflows in the quarter before working capital movements were $6.3 million, compared to $7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.

“Capital investment for the quarter was in line with our capex plan for 2018 at $5.6 million, most of which was incurred at Central Shaft, which has now reached a depth of 1,106 meters. We expect capex to decline substantially after 2019 after we commission the Central Shaft as planned in 2020. The Central Shaft project is the key enabler of longer term value for our shareholders as we progress towards our production and cost targets by 2021.”

“Our cost performance for the quarter was satisfactory, with on-mine and all-in sustaining costs being well-contained; on-mine costs of $717 per ounce for the quarter were 3 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017 and the all-in sustaining costs of $856 per ounce was flat year on year. In the light of lower grade and tonnage for the quarter we are pleased to see this level of cost control in the business and remain confident in our longer-term cost guidance target of $700 - $800 per ounce as the business grows towards 80,000 ounces per year by 2021.

“Attributable profit for the quarter was substantially higher year on year at $2.6 million boosted mainly by the increase in the ECI when compared to the same period in 2017.

“Unfortunately, 2018 has been a time of disappointing safety performance for our business with two fatal accidents at Blanket, one in the first quarter and a second accident on the 12th of July 2018 after the second quarter’s close. My fellow directors and I express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The Company has embarked upon renewed efforts in the business to improve our safety performance.

““We remain confident in the underlying health of the business and the long-term potential of the Blanket mine ore bodies. We expect that production in the second half of 2018 will increase and the negative movements in working capital in the second quarter will normalize in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

Following the implementation of indigenisation in September 2012, Caledonia owns 49 per cent of the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. Caledonia continues to consolidate Blanket and the operational and the financial information set out below is on a 100 per cent basis unless otherwise indicated.

Strategy and Outlook

Caledonia remains on track to achieve the production target of 80,000 ounces per year by 2021 at its Zimbabwean subsidiary, Blanket Mine. The Company’s strategic focus continues to be the implementation of the Investment Plan at Blanket, which was announced in November 2014 and revised in November 2017 and is expected to extend the life of mine by providing access to deeper levels for production and further exploration. Implementation of the Investment Plan remains on target in terms of timing and cost. Caledonia’s board and management believe the successful implementation of the Investment Plan is in the best interests of all stakeholders because it is expected to result in increased production, reduced operating costs and greater flexibility to undertake further exploration and development, thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket’s long-term future. Caledonia’s cash position is expected to improve as a result of the implementation of the Investment Plan; Caledonia will continue to assess new opportunities to invest surplus cash.

Dividend Policy

Caledonia pays a quarterly dividend of 6.875 US cents per share, the quarterly dividend is paid at the end of January, April, July and October respectively. It is envisaged that the current dividend policy will be maintained.

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ($’000’s) 3 months ended June 30 6 months ended June 30 2017 2018 2017 2018 Revenue 15,484 16,198 31,933 34,257 Royalty (776 ) (811 ) (1,599 ) (1,715 ) Production costs (8,814 ) (9,297 ) (17,912 ) (19,307 ) Depreciation (859 ) (946 ) (1,741 ) (1,868 ) Gross profit 5,035 5,144 10,861 11,367 Other income 557 1,720 1,201 3,101 Administrative expenses (1,493 ) (1,660 ) (2,934 ) (3,202 ) Foreign exchange gain 83 89 19 160 Cash-settled share-based payment (959 ) (223 ) (534 ) (337 ) Equity-settled share-based payment - - (835 ) (14 ) Operating profit 3,223 5,070 7,598 11,075 Net finance cost (10 ) (29 ) (17 ) (45 ) Profit before tax 3,213 5,041 7,581 11,030 Tax expense (2,090 ) (1,787 ) (3,550 ) (3,897 ) Profit for the period 1,123 3,254 4,031 7,133 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 60 (648 ) 133 (440 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 1,183 2,606 4,164 6,693 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 694 2,604 3,032 5,758 Non-controlling interests 429 650 999 1,375 Profit for the period 1,123 3,254 4,031 7,133 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 754 1,956 3,165 5,318 Non-controlling interests 429 650 999 1,375 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,183 2,606 4,164 6,693 Earnings per share (cents) (i) Basic 6.1 24.1 27.6 53.4 Diluted 6.1 24.1 27.5 53.3 Adjusted earnings per share (cents) (i) (ii) Basic 18.9 35.2 45.7 75.2









Condensed consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of United States dollars, unless indicated otherwise) Unaudited As at June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Property, plant and equipment 90,985 82,078 Deferred tax asset 76 65 Total non-current assets 91,061 82,143 Inventories 10,065 9,175 Prepayments 1,172 709 Trade and other receivables 7,477 4,962 Cash and cash equivalents 8,057 13,067 Total current assets 26,771 27,913 Total assets 117,832 110,056 Equity and liabilities Share capital 55,102 55,102 Reserves 143,026 143,452 Retained loss (130,985 ) (135,287 ) Equity attributable to shareholders 67,143 63,267 Non-controlling interests 7,014 5,944 Total equity 74,156 69,211 Liabilities Provisions 3,742 3,797 Deferred tax liability 22,078 19,620 Cash-settled share-based payments 2,203 1,826 Total non-current liabilities 28,023 25,243 Short-term portion of term loan facility 746 1,486 Trade and other payables 12,061 12,660 Income tax payable 96 1,145 Bank overdraft 2,749 311 Total current liabilities 15,652 15,602 Total liabilities 43,675 40,845 Total equity and liabilities 117,832 110,056







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

($’000’s) 3 months ended June 30 6 months ended June 30 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 5,459 749 7,874 8,433 Net interest paid (4 ) (44 ) (5 ) (82 ) Tax paid (754 ) (1,921 ) (1,389 ) (2,522 ) Net cash from operating activities 4,701 (1,216 ) 6,480 5,829 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of Property, plant and equipment (4,223 ) (5,618 ) (7,519 ) (10,776 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,223 ) (5,618 ) (7,519 ) (10,776 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (727 ) (862 ) (1,452 ) (1,761 ) Repayment of term loan facility (375 ) (375 ) (750 ) (750 ) Share repurchase (146 ) - (146 ) - Share issued - - - - Net cash used in financing activities (1,248 ) (1,237 ) (2,348 ) (2,511 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (770 ) (8,071 ) (3,387 ) (7,458 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (74 ) (1 ) (70 ) 10 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 11,722 13,380 14,335 12,756 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 10,878 5,308 10,878 5,308



