CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CAL)
Caledonia Mining : Purchase of Securities by Director

08/20/2019 | 02:12am EDT

RNS Number : 5459J

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC

20 August 2019

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

(NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Securities by Director

St Helier, August 20, 2019: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Mark Learmonth

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No.

596/2014.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS

CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Johan Holtzhausen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section

to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Depositary interests representing common

type of instrument

shares of no par value

Identification code

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP4.6899

825

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

825

- Price

GBP4.6899

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Page 1 of 2

DSHQKLFFKVFFBBV

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:11:07 UTC
