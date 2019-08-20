Caledonia Mining : Purchase of Securities by Director

RNS Number : 5459J

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC

20 August 2019

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

(NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) Purchase of Securities by Director

St Helier, August 20, 2019: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Tel: +44 1534 679 802 Mark Learmonth Maurice Mason Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johan Holtzhausen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, Depositary interests representing common type of instrument shares of no par value Identification code JE00BF0XVB15 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.6899 825 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 825 - Price GBP4.6899 e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END