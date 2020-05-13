Caledonia Mining : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto.
Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks.
Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed.
The projected gold production figures in this document for 2021 and 2022 are explained in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated March 20, 2019. Refer to technical report dated February 13, 2018 entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Mine, Gwanda Area, Zimbabwe (Updated February 2018), a copy of which was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 2, 2018 for the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and mineral reserves from which such planned gold production is to be derived and risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves. Refer to Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on September 20, 2018 for the resources as stated in this document. Mr Paul Matthews, the Company's qualified person and Group Mineral Resource Manager, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the technical report, and also supervised the preparation of the technical information supporting the production figures and the resources.
Introduction
Strategy update
Review of operations
Review of financial results for Q1 2020
Outlook
Strategy
Increased free cash flow to grow dividends and invest for further production
Short-Medium Term (2020 - 2022): Complete the Central Shaft Project
Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum from 2022
Increased cash flows due to higher production, lower unit costs and reduced capex from 2021
Continued deep level exploration to extend the life of mine beyond 2034
Review dividend policy to deliver sustainable dividend growth consistent with increasing free cash flow: 9% dividend increase in January 2020
Longer term (2022 and Beyond): Deploy surplus cash flow to increase dividends and fund growth
Evaluate new investment opportunities in Zimbabwe where "surplus" free cash can be deployed
Typically, new opportunities have modest initial funding requirements - mainly to improve resource definition as a precursor to technical/feasibility studies
Very little gold mining exploration in Zimbabwe in the last 20 years: one of the last gold mining frontiers in Africa
Project evaluation criteria:
Scale: minimum target resource 1 million oz; minimum target production of 50,000 ounces per annum
NPV per share enhancing and, eventually, dividend per share enhancing
Strategy
Blanket offers significant exploration potential at depth
Section View
Central Shaft will replace the current production shaft by 2021. Current planned development for Central Shaft is to open three new operating levels through conventional horizontal development and a fourth operating level accessible via declines
3D View
Planned long-term stoping and development levels
shown. Development at depth will enable
significant deep level exploration at Blanket to prove up extensions to ore bodies at depth
Grade in Q1 2020 was better than target although lower than the preceding quarter due to the scheduling of production in terms of the mine plan.
Tonnes milled improved on Q1 2019 due to management initiatives e.g. the Nyanzvi initiative and revisions to the bonus structure
Production is expected to increase to
80,000 ounces form 2022 due to:
improved grade as deeper level ore is accessed
increased tonnes mined and milled after the commissioning of Central Shaft in 2020
Improved recoveries following the installation of a new oxygen plant in October 2019.
COVID-19
Operational impact and mitigating actions
Caledonia and Blanket Mine are responding actively to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the threat it poses to
Blanket Mine's employees, their families, the broader community and the continuity of its operations.
Regular interaction with Government health officials in the Gwanda area and participation on Covid-19 task teams
Regular communication with employees on guidelines, restrictions and hygiene recommendations to limit the risk of contagion
The elimination of all non-essential travel to the mine and restrictions on international travel
Working from home where possible for non-mine personnel and intensified cleaning of offices and high traffic/contact areas
Social distancing measures in line with government guidelines
Review of inventories so that production can be maintained as long as possible if supply chains are disrupted
Contingency planning in the event of an infection including containment measures, treatment regimens and financial resilience planning
Support for the fight against COVID-19 in the broader Zimbabwean community has been substantial
Donation of ZWL$ 16 million to support the fight against COVID-19 via the Chamber of Mines and have also pledged to donate a further ZWL$ 5 million per week via direct assistance to COVID -19 related projects in the Gwanda area and the broader Bulawayo area.
Blanket Mine has invested approximately ZWL$9,6 million in protecting its employees and their families by providing COVID-19 PPE, sanitizers, screening equipment, awareness campaign literature and food for its employees under lockdown.
Blanket Mine is also actively engaged with the local authorities to assist with a range of supplies, including:
The donation of more than 5,000 COVID-19 posters for awareness campaigns to the town of Gwanda and local Schools.
Operations ran at 93% of planned capacity during the 3-week Zimbabwe
shutdown and have subsequently returned to 100% capacity
Financial Results
Results Summary Information
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Year on Year Change
Comment
(%)
Gold produced (oz)
11,948
14,233
19%
Gold production was 19% higher than in Q1 2019 due to increased tonnes milled, a
higher grade and higher recovery
On-mine cost per ounce
794
678
-15%
On-mine cost per ounce decreased by 14.6% due to economies of scale which
($/oz)1
outweighed higher labour and consumable costs
All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)1
AISC per ounce of gold was 20.2% lower than the comparable quarter due to lower
943
753
-20%
on-mine costs per ounce, the re-introduction of the export credit incentive ("ECI")
("AISC")
and lower sustaining capital expenditure
Average realised gold price
1,284
1,566
22%
The average realised gold price was 22% higher than in Q1 2019
($/oz)1
Gross profit2
4,284
10,560
146%
Gross profit increased by 146% due to higher sales ounces, lower costs per ounce and
the higher average realised gold price
Net profit attributable to
9,318
8,240
-12%
Net profit attributable to shareholders was lower than Q1 2019 which benefitted
shareholders
from a $5.4 million profit on the sale of a subsidiary
Adjusted EPS1
44.2
57.3
30%
Adjusted EPS excludes, inter alia, foreign exchange gains and losses, deferred tax and
profit arising from the sale of a subsidiary
Net cash and cash equivalents
9,742
13,825
42%
Net cash from operating
6,275
10,074
61%
activities
Non-IFRSmeasures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" and "average realised gold price" and "adjusted EPS" are used throughout this document. Refer to section 10 of this MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.
Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation.
Review of Results
Profit and loss
Quarter Ended
Year on Year
Mar-19
Mar-20
Change (%)
Revenue
15,920
23,602
48%
Increased production and a higher average realised gold price
Royalty
(819)
(1,182)
44%
Royalty payments were higher in line with increased revenue
Production Costs
(9,769)
(10,687)
9%
The increase in production costs was smaller than the increase in production. Accordingly,
unit costs decreased by 15%
G&A
(1,396)
(1,547)
11%
11% increase due to higher employee costs due to increased staff numbers
EBITDA
3,936
10,186
159%
Depreciation
(1,048)
(1,173)
12%
Higher depreciation because more items of PPE brought into use and depreciated
Other Income (ECI)
1,200
1,918
60%
The Export Credit Incentive was reinstated during the quarter at a level of 25%
Forex (loss)/gain
3,280
2,223
-32%
Foreign exchange gains relate to the devaluation of the Zimbabwean RTGS Currency
Share Based Payments
(361)
(184)
-49%
Other
(130)
(243)
87%
Operating Profit
6,877
12,727
85%
Net Finance Cost
(48)
(138)
188%
Finance costs increased due to new working capital facilities at Blanket Mine
PBT
6,829
12,589
84%
Taxation
(1,519)
(2,910)
92%
The effective tax rate was 23.2% compared to 12.4% in Q1 2019
Profit After Tax
10,719
9,679
-10%
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
Foreign Currency Translation
(2,253)
(1,351)
-40%
Differences
Total Comprehensive Income
8,466
8,328
-2%
Non-Controlling Interest
1,401
1,439
3%
Attributable Profit
7,065
6,889
-2%
IFRS EPS (cents)
86.8
71.8
-17%
EPS in Q1 2019 benefitted from a profit on the sale of Eersteling
Adjusted EPS (cents)
44.2
57.3
30%
Adjusted EPS excludes FX, deferred tax and profit on sale of Eersteling in Q1 2019
Review of Results
Revenue reconciliation
Realised Gold
Change in
Production
Price
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Grade
Recovery
Ounces
WIP
Sales Ounces
(98.75%)
Revenues
Revenues
(t)
(g/t)
(%)
(oz)
(oz)
(oz)
($/oz)
(US$'m)
(US$'m)
Q1 2019 revenues
122,389
3.25
93.4
11,948
442
12,390
1,284
15.9
Change in tonnes
140,922
3.25
93.4
13,757
442
14,199
1,284
18.2
2.3
Change in grade
140,922
3.35
93.4
14,167
442
14,609
1,284
18.8
0.5
Change in recovery
140,922
3.35
93.8
14,233
442
14,675
1,284
18.8
0.1
Change in WIP
140,922
3.35
93.8
14,233
823
15,056
1,284
19.3
0.5
Change in gold price
140,922
3.35
93.8
14,233
823
15,056
1,566
23.6
4.3
Improved tonnage contributed $2.3m to revenue and grade an additional $500k
Grade was higher than the comparable quarter although marginally below the preceding quarter. Grade for the quarter was marginally above target
Recoveries have maintained the high levels achieved in the preceding quarter following the commissioning of the new oxygen plant
Work-in-progressis a timing issue - all WIP ounces at year end are delivered and sold immediately after year end
Higher gold price is the most significant contributor to increased revenue contributing $4.3m:
Average realised gold price in Q1 2020 of $1,566/ounce (Q1 2019, $1,284/ounce)
Blanket receives 98.75% of the London spot price i.e. after an early settlement discount
Hedging activity has no effect on the realised price
Review of Results
Production costs
3 Months to March 31
% Change
2019
2020
Salaries and wages
3,766
3,948
4.8%
Consumable materials
2,824
3,857
36.6%
Electricity costs
2,268
1,893
-16.5%
Safety
146
185
26.7%
Cash-settledshare-based expense
68
27
-60.3%
On mine administration
623
702
12.7%
Pre-feasibility exploration costs
74
75
1.4%
Production cost (IFRS)
9,769
10,687
9.4%
Cash-settledshare-based expense
-68
-27
-60.3%
Less exploration and site restoration costs
-220
-260
18.2%
Other cost and intercompany adjustments
352
-199
-156.5%
On-mine production cost
9,833
10,201
3.7%
Gold sales (oz)
12,390
15,056
21.5%
On-mine costs per ounce ($/oz)
794
678
-14.6%
Royalty
819
1,182
44.3%
ECI and gold support price
-1,189
-1,911
60.7%
Exploration, remediation and permitting cost
305
81
-73.4%
Sustaining capital expenditure
99
37
-62.6%
Administrative expenses
1,396
1,547
10.8%
Silver by-product credit
-13
-18
38.5%
Share-based payment expense
361
184
-49.0%
Share-based payment expense (production cost)
68
27
-60.3%
All in sustaining cost
11,679
11,330
-3.0%
Gold sales (oz)
12,390
15,056
21.5%
All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz)
943
753
-20.1%
The reintroduction of the Export Credit Incentive at a level of 25% during the quarter resulted in a significant improvement in AISC
Electricity costs were lower compared to the comparable quarter in 2019 following the introduction of a revised electricity tariff in H2 2019
Consumable costs for the Quarter were higher than in the comparable quarter due to the increased cost of maintaining the underground trackless equipment which are used in the declines
Gold ounces sold increased at a higher rate than production costs resulting in a decline in unit costs
Cash-settledSBP charge relates to LTIP's held by on- mine employees
Review of Results
Cash Flow
Mar-19
Mar-20 % Change
Profit before Tax
12,238
12,589
3%
Non-cash Adjustments for:
Foreign Currency Gains/losses
(3,280)
(2,483)
-24%
Depreciation
1,048
1,173
12%
Share Based Payment Costs
(792)
211
-127%
Other Adjustments
(5,555)
173
-103%
Cash flows before working capital movement
3,659
11,663
219%
Net Working Capital Movement
2,974
(730)
-125%
Net interest
(112)
(140)
25%
Tax paid
(246)
(719)
192%
Net cash from operating activities
6,275
10,074
61%
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(5,140)
(4,693)
-9%
Proceeds from property, plant and equipment
1,000
900
-10%
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,140)
(3,793)
-8%
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(738)
(969)
31%
Net term debt drawdown/repayment
-
-
Term debt - transaction cost
-
-
Share issue
-
-
Share repurchase
-
-
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
(738)
(969)
31%
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
1,397
5,312
280%
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
(2,842)
(380)
-87%
Net cash at beginning of the period
11,187
8,893
-21%
Net at end of the period
9,742
13,825
42%
Significant non-cash adjustments to PBT are related to Forex gains and losses although lower than previous periods as currency devaluations are not as significant as previous periods
Capital investment remains at a consistent level of approximately $20m per annum until completion of the Central Shaft in 2020. Capital investment is expected to increase in Q2 and Q3 2020
Operating cash flow remains very strong at over $10m for the quarter (approximately $770k per week)
Cash increased by over $5m in the quarter
Review of Results
Strong operating cash flow supports significant capital investment
Quarterly Operating Cash Flow and Capital Investment (2017 - 2020)
$m
15.0
10.0
4.4
0.5
0.7
1.3
5.0
10.8
0.2
3.0
7.5
6.4
6.1
6.5
6.9
4.7
4.5
5.7
4.4
5.5
5.6
3.3
-
(2.9)
(1.1)
(0.7)
(2.1)
(0.7)
(4.2)
(4.1)
(6.1)
(5.2)
(5.6)
(5.2)
(4.4)
(3.8)
(4.2)
(5.6)
(8.1)
(5.0)
(3.3)
(5.1)
(4.2)
(5.6)
(10.0)
(15.0)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2017
2018
2019
2020
Operating Cash Flow
Working Capital
Capex
Operating cash flows before working capital and capex increased in Q1 2020 due to higher production and a higher gold price
Many suppliers now require prepayments
Increased stocks of diesel and high-value spare parts for underground trackless equipment
Capex remains high but is expected to diminish from Q3 2020 when work on Central Shaft will be finished
Review of Results
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
Dec-19
Mar-20
Fixed Assets
113,714
116,609
Current Assets
Inventories
11,092
11,358
Prepayments
2,350
2,950
Trade and other receivables
6,912
6,121
Cash and cash equivalents
9,383
13,825
Assets held for sale
-
-
Total assets
143,553
150,931
Total non-current liabilities
9,486
7,115
Current Liabilities
Short-term portion of term loan facility
-
670
Trade and other payables
8,697
9,372
Income tax payable
163
1,482
Bank overdraft
490
-
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
-
-
Total liabilities
18,836
18,639
Equity Attributable to Shareholders
108,415
118,308
Non-controlling Interests
16,302
13,984
Total equity
124,717
132,292
Total equity and liabilities
143,553
150,931
Non-currentassets increased due to the continued investment in terms of the Central Shaft project and sustaining capital
Total term debt stands at $1.6m
Review of Results
Other matters
Hedging underpins cashflows until the high capital investment is completed in mid 2020. Full upside price participation maintained
High capital expenditure until mid-2020 requires a prudent approach to cash management
November 2019 Caledonia purchased put options over 4,600 ounces of gold per month from January 2020 until June 30, 2020 at a price of $1,400/ounce
Dividends
Total dividend distributions (including distributions to minorities) of $3.4 m
2019 annualised dividends paid to Caledonia shareholders of 27.5 US cents per share - compared to operating cash flows of over 200 US cents per share
Cash available for distribution is expected to grow due to increased production, lower unit costs and lower capital expenditure when the investment in Central Shaft tails off from July 2020 onwards
• Caledonia increased the quarterly dividend in January 2020 by 9% from 6.875 cents to 7.5 cents
• Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents which will be paid on May 29
• The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to financial management and further investment opportunities
Outlook
Medium to Long-term Goals
Build a mid tier gold producer with minimal dilution
now - 18
Months
2 - 4
Years
4 - 6
Years
6 - 8
Years
Commission Central Shaft
Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum
Reduce AISC to $700 - $800 per ounce
Review dividend policy
Declining CAPEX post Central Shaft delivers increased FCF
Invest in exploration of expansion opportunities in Zimbabwe
Invest in growth opportunities identified through exploration
Multi asset producer
Substantial production and exploration portfolio in one of the worlds most prospective gold regions
Strong growth pipeline with cash flow to fund expansion
Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:49:11 UTC