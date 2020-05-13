Caledonia Mining : Q1 2020 Results Presentation 0 05/13/2020 | 03:50am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto. Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks. Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed. The projected gold production figures in this document for 2021 and 2022 are explained in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated March 20, 2019. Refer to technical report dated February 13, 2018 entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Mine, Gwanda Area, Zimbabwe (Updated February 2018), a copy of which was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 2, 2018 for the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and mineral reserves from which such planned gold production is to be derived and risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves. Refer to Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on September 20, 2018 for the resources as stated in this document. Mr Paul Matthews, the Company's qualified person and Group Mineral Resource Manager, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the technical report, and also supervised the preparation of the technical information supporting the production figures and the resources. 2 Introduction Strategy update Review of operations Review of financial results for Q1 2020 Outlook 3 Strategy Increased free cash flow to grow dividends and invest for further production Short-Medium Term (2020 - 2022): Complete the Central Shaft Project Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum from 2022 Increased cash flows due to higher production, lower unit costs and reduced capex from 2021 Continued deep level exploration to extend the life of mine beyond 2034 Review dividend policy to deliver sustainable dividend growth consistent with increasing free cash flow: 9% dividend increase in January 2020 Longer term (2022 and Beyond): Deploy surplus cash flow to increase dividends and fund growth Evaluate new investment opportunities in Zimbabwe where "surplus" free cash can be deployed Typically, new opportunities have modest initial funding requirements - mainly to improve resource definition as a precursor to technical/feasibility studies Very little gold mining exploration in Zimbabwe in the last 20 years: one of the last gold mining frontiers in Africa Project evaluation criteria: Scale: minimum target resource 1 million oz; minimum target production of 50,000 ounces per annum NPV per share enhancing and, eventually, dividend per share enhancing

NPV per share enhancing and, eventually, dividend per share enhancing 4 Strategy Blanket offers significant exploration potential at depth Section View Central Shaft will replace the current production shaft by 2021. Current planned development for Central Shaft is to open three new operating levels through conventional horizontal development and a fourth operating level accessible via declines 3D View Planned long-term stoping and development levels shown. Development at depth will enable significant deep level exploration at Blanket to prove up extensions to ore bodies at depth 5 Operating Review 6 Review of Operations Tonnes Milled & Grade (2011 - Q1 2020) 5 180,000 160,000 (g/t)GradeHead 4.5 140,000 MilledTonnes(t) 4 120,000 100,000 3.5 80,000 60,000 3 40,000 20,000 2.5 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Grade Tonnes 6 per. Mov. Avg. (Grade) 18,000 Ounces Produced & Recovery (2011 - Q1 2020) 94.5 16,000 94 ProducedOunces(oz) 14,000 RecoveryPlant(%) 12,000 93.5 10,000 93 8,000 92.5 6,000 92 4,000 2,000 91.5 - 91 Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1 * 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Ounces Recovery Grade in Q1 2020 was better than target although lower than the preceding quarter due to the scheduling of production in terms of the mine plan.

Tonnes milled improved on Q1 2019 due to management initiatives e.g. the Nyanzvi initiative and revisions to the bonus structure

Production is expected to increase to

80,000 ounces form 2022 due to:

80,000 ounces form 2022 due to: improved grade as deeper level ore is accessed increased tonnes mined and milled after the commissioning of Central Shaft in 2020 Improved recoveries following the installation of a new oxygen plant in October 2019.

7 COVID-19 Operational impact and mitigating actions Caledonia and Blanket Mine are responding actively to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the threat it poses to

Blanket Mine's employees, their families, the broader community and the continuity of its operations.

COVID-19 Pandemic and the threat it poses to Blanket Mine's employees, their families, the broader community and the continuity of its operations. Regular interaction with Government health officials in the Gwanda area and participation on Covid-19 task teams Regular communication with employees on guidelines, restrictions and hygiene recommendations to limit the risk of contagion The elimination of all non-essential travel to the mine and restrictions on international travel Working from home where possible for non-mine personnel and intensified cleaning of offices and high traffic/contact areas Social distancing measures in line with government guidelines Review of inventories so that production can be maintained as long as possible if supply chains are disrupted Contingency planning in the event of an infection including containment measures, treatment regimens and financial resilience planning

Support for the fight against COVID-19 in the broader Zimbabwean community has been substantial

COVID-19 in the broader Zimbabwean community has been substantial Donation of ZWL$ 16 million to support the fight against COVID-19 via the Chamber of Mines and have also pledged to donate a further ZWL$ 5 million per week via direct assistance to COVID -19 related projects in the Gwanda area and the broader Bulawayo area. Blanket Mine has invested approximately ZWL$9,6 million in protecting its employees and their families by providing COVID-19 PPE, sanitizers, screening equipment, awareness campaign literature and food for its employees under lockdown. Blanket Mine is also actively engaged with the local authorities to assist with a range of supplies, including: The donation of more than 5,000 COVID-19 posters for awareness campaigns to the town of Gwanda and local Schools.

Operations ran at 93% of planned capacity during the 3-week Zimbabwe shutdown and have subsequently returned to 100% capacity 8 Financial Results 9 Results Summary Information Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Year on Year Change Comment (%) Gold produced (oz) 11,948 14,233 19% Gold production was 19% higher than in Q1 2019 due to increased tonnes milled, a higher grade and higher recovery On-mine cost per ounce 794 678 -15% On-mine cost per ounce decreased by 14.6% due to economies of scale which ($/oz)1 outweighed higher labour and consumable costs All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)1 AISC per ounce of gold was 20.2% lower than the comparable quarter due to lower 943 753 -20% on-mine costs per ounce, the re-introduction of the export credit incentive ("ECI") ("AISC") and lower sustaining capital expenditure Average realised gold price 1,284 1,566 22% The average realised gold price was 22% higher than in Q1 2019 ($/oz)1 Gross profit2 4,284 10,560 146% Gross profit increased by 146% due to higher sales ounces, lower costs per ounce and the higher average realised gold price Net profit attributable to 9,318 8,240 -12% Net profit attributable to shareholders was lower than Q1 2019 which benefitted shareholders from a $5.4 million profit on the sale of a subsidiary Adjusted EPS1 44.2 57.3 30% Adjusted EPS excludes, inter alia, foreign exchange gains and losses, deferred tax and profit arising from the sale of a subsidiary Net cash and cash equivalents 9,742 13,825 42% Net cash from operating 6,275 10,074 61% activities Non-IFRS measures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" and "average realised gold price" and "adjusted EPS" are used throughout this document. Refer to section 10 of this MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures. Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation. 10 Review of Results Profit and loss Quarter Ended Year on Year Mar-19 Mar-20 Change (%) Revenue 15,920 23,602 48% Increased production and a higher average realised gold price Royalty (819) (1,182) 44% Royalty payments were higher in line with increased revenue Production Costs (9,769) (10,687) 9% The increase in production costs was smaller than the increase in production. Accordingly, unit costs decreased by 15% G&A (1,396) (1,547) 11% 11% increase due to higher employee costs due to increased staff numbers EBITDA 3,936 10,186 159% Depreciation (1,048) (1,173) 12% Higher depreciation because more items of PPE brought into use and depreciated Other Income (ECI) 1,200 1,918 60% The Export Credit Incentive was reinstated during the quarter at a level of 25% Forex (loss)/gain 3,280 2,223 -32% Foreign exchange gains relate to the devaluation of the Zimbabwean RTGS Currency Share Based Payments (361) (184) -49% Other (130) (243) 87% Operating Profit 6,877 12,727 85% Net Finance Cost (48) (138) 188% Finance costs increased due to new working capital facilities at Blanket Mine PBT 6,829 12,589 84% Taxation (1,519) (2,910) 92% The effective tax rate was 23.2% compared to 12.4% in Q1 2019 Profit After Tax 10,719 9,679 -10% Other Comprehensive Income - - - Foreign Currency Translation (2,253) (1,351) -40% Differences Total Comprehensive Income 8,466 8,328 -2% Non-Controlling Interest 1,401 1,439 3% Attributable Profit 7,065 6,889 -2% IFRS EPS (cents) 86.8 71.8 -17% EPS in Q1 2019 benefitted from a profit on the sale of Eersteling Adjusted EPS (cents) 44.2 57.3 30% Adjusted EPS excludes FX, deferred tax and profit on sale of Eersteling in Q1 2019 11 Review of Results Revenue reconciliation Realised Gold Change in Production Price Gold Gold Tonnes Grade Recovery Ounces WIP Sales Ounces (98.75%) Revenues Revenues (t) (g/t) (%) (oz) (oz) (oz) ($/oz) (US$'m) (US$'m) Q1 2019 revenues 122,389 3.25 93.4 11,948 442 12,390 1,284 15.9 Change in tonnes 140,922 3.25 93.4 13,757 442 14,199 1,284 18.2 2.3 Change in grade 140,922 3.35 93.4 14,167 442 14,609 1,284 18.8 0.5 Change in recovery 140,922 3.35 93.8 14,233 442 14,675 1,284 18.8 0.1 Change in WIP 140,922 3.35 93.8 14,233 823 15,056 1,284 19.3 0.5 Change in gold price 140,922 3.35 93.8 14,233 823 15,056 1,566 23.6 4.3 Improved tonnage contributed $2.3m to revenue and grade an additional $500k

Grade was higher than the comparable quarter although marginally below the preceding quarter. Grade for the quarter was marginally above target

Recoveries have maintained the high levels achieved in the preceding quarter following the commissioning of the new oxygen plant

Work-in-progress is a timing issue - all WIP ounces at year end are delivered and sold immediately after year end

is a timing issue - all WIP ounces at year end are delivered and sold immediately after year end Higher gold price is the most significant contributor to increased revenue contributing $4.3m:

Average realised gold price in Q1 2020 of $1,566/ounce (Q1 2019, $1,284/ounce) Blanket receives 98.75% of the London spot price i.e. after an early settlement discount Hedging activity has no effect on the realised price

12 Review of Results Production costs 3 Months to March 31 % Change 2019 2020 Salaries and wages 3,766 3,948 4.8% Consumable materials 2,824 3,857 36.6% Electricity costs 2,268 1,893 -16.5% Safety 146 185 26.7% Cash-settledshare-based expense 68 27 -60.3% On mine administration 623 702 12.7% Pre-feasibility exploration costs 74 75 1.4% Production cost (IFRS) 9,769 10,687 9.4% Cash-settledshare-based expense -68 -27 -60.3% Less exploration and site restoration costs -220 -260 18.2% Other cost and intercompany adjustments 352 -199 -156.5% On-mine production cost 9,833 10,201 3.7% Gold sales (oz) 12,390 15,056 21.5% On-mine costs per ounce ($/oz) 794 678 -14.6% Royalty 819 1,182 44.3% ECI and gold support price -1,189 -1,911 60.7% Exploration, remediation and permitting cost 305 81 -73.4% Sustaining capital expenditure 99 37 -62.6% Administrative expenses 1,396 1,547 10.8% Silver by-product credit -13 -18 38.5% Share-based payment expense 361 184 -49.0% Share-based payment expense (production cost) 68 27 -60.3% All in sustaining cost 11,679 11,330 -3.0% Gold sales (oz) 12,390 15,056 21.5% All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz) 943 753 -20.1% The reintroduction of the Export Credit Incentive at a level of 25% during the quarter resulted in a significant improvement in AISC

Electricity costs were lower compared to the comparable quarter in 2019 following the introduction of a revised electricity tariff in H2 2019

Consumable costs for the Quarter were higher than in the comparable quarter due to the increased cost of maintaining the underground trackless equipment which are used in the declines

Gold ounces sold increased at a higher rate than production costs resulting in a decline in unit costs

Cash-settled SBP charge relates to LTIP's held by on- mine employees 13 Review of Results Cash Flow Mar-19 Mar-20 % Change Profit before Tax 12,238 12,589 3% Non-cash Adjustments for: Foreign Currency Gains/losses (3,280) (2,483) -24% Depreciation 1,048 1,173 12% Share Based Payment Costs (792) 211 -127% Other Adjustments (5,555) 173 -103% Cash flows before working capital movement 3,659 11,663 219% Net Working Capital Movement 2,974 (730) -125% Net interest (112) (140) 25% Tax paid (246) (719) 192% Net cash from operating activities 6,275 10,074 61% Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5,140) (4,693) -9% Proceeds from property, plant and equipment 1,000 900 -10% Net cash used in investing activities (4,140) (3,793) -8% Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (738) (969) 31% Net term debt drawdown/repayment - - Term debt - transaction cost - - Share issue - - Share repurchase - - Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (738) (969) 31% Net increase/(decrease) in cash 1,397 5,312 280% Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (2,842) (380) -87% Net cash at beginning of the period 11,187 8,893 -21% Net at end of the period 9,742 13,825 42% Significant non-cash adjustments to PBT are related to Forex gains and losses although lower than previous periods as currency devaluations are not as significant as previous periods

non-cash adjustments to PBT are related to Forex gains and losses although lower than previous periods as currency devaluations are not as significant as previous periods Capital investment remains at a consistent level of approximately $20m per annum until completion of the Central Shaft in 2020. Capital investment is expected to increase in Q2 and Q3 2020

Operating cash flow remains very strong at over $10m for the quarter (approximately $770k per week)

Cash increased by over $5m in the quarter 14 Review of Results Strong operating cash flow supports significant capital investment Quarterly Operating Cash Flow and Capital Investment (2017 - 2020) $m 15.0 10.0 4.4 0.5 0.7 1.3 5.0 10.8 0.2 3.0 7.5 6.4 6.1 6.5 6.9 4.7 4.5 5.7 4.4 5.5 5.6 3.3 - (2.9) (1.1) (0.7) (2.1) (0.7) (4.2) (4.1) (6.1) (5.2) (5.6) (5.2) (4.4) (3.8) (4.2) (5.6) (8.1) (5.0) (3.3) (5.1) (4.2) (5.6) (10.0) (15.0) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2017 2018 2019 2020 Operating Cash Flow Working Capital Capex Operating cash flows before working capital and capex increased in Q1 2020 due to higher production and a higher gold price

Many suppliers now require prepayments

Increased stocks of diesel and high-value spare parts for underground trackless equipment

high-value spare parts for underground trackless equipment Capex remains high but is expected to diminish from Q3 2020 when work on Central Shaft will be finished 15 Review of Results Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Dec-19 Mar-20 Fixed Assets 113,714 116,609 Current Assets Inventories 11,092 11,358 Prepayments 2,350 2,950 Trade and other receivables 6,912 6,121 Cash and cash equivalents 9,383 13,825 Assets held for sale - - Total assets 143,553 150,931 Total non-current liabilities 9,486 7,115 Current Liabilities Short-term portion of term loan facility - 670 Trade and other payables 8,697 9,372 Income tax payable 163 1,482 Bank overdraft 490 - Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - - Total liabilities 18,836 18,639 Equity Attributable to Shareholders 108,415 118,308 Non-controlling Interests 16,302 13,984 Total equity 124,717 132,292 Total equity and liabilities 143,553 150,931 Non-current assets increased due to the continued investment in terms of the Central Shaft project and sustaining capital

assets increased due to the continued investment in terms of the Central Shaft project and sustaining capital Total term debt stands at $1.6m 16 Review of Results Other matters Hedging underpins cashflows until the high capital investment is completed in mid 2020. Full upside price participation maintained High capital expenditure until mid-2020 requires a prudent approach to cash management

mid-2020 requires a prudent approach to cash management November 2019 Caledonia purchased put options over 4,600 ounces of gold per month from January 2020 until June 30, 2020 at a price of $1,400/ounce Dividends Total dividend distributions (including distributions to minorities) of $3.4 m

2019 annualised dividends paid to Caledonia shareholders of 27.5 US cents per share - compared to operating cash flows of over 200 US cents per share

Cash available for distribution is expected to grow due to increased production, lower unit costs and lower capital expenditure when the investment in Central Shaft tails off from July 2020 onwards • Caledonia increased the quarterly dividend in January 2020 by 9% from 6.875 cents to 7.5 cents • Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents which will be paid on May 29 • The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to financial management and further investment opportunities 17 Outlook 18 Medium to Long-term Goals Build a mid tier gold producer with minimal dilution now - 18 Months 2 - 4 Years 4 - 6 Years 6 - 8 Years Commission Central Shaft

Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum

Reduce AISC to $700 - $800 per ounce

Review dividend policy

Declining CAPEX post Central Shaft delivers increased FCF

Invest in exploration of expansion opportunities in Zimbabwe

Invest in growth opportunities identified through exploration

Multi asset producer

Substantial production and exploration portfolio in one of the worlds most prospective gold regions

Strong growth pipeline with cash flow to fund expansion 70,000 - 80,000oz/yr 80,000 - 100,000oz/yr 100,000 - 150,000oz/yr >200,000oz/yr Contacts Website: www.caledoniamining.com Share Codes: NYSE American AIM - CMCL TSX - CAL Caledonia Contacts: Mark Learmonth, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 1534 679800 Email: marklearmonth@caledoniamining.com Maurice Mason, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 759 078 1139 Email: mauricemason@caledoniamining.com North America IR (3ppb LLC) : Patrick Chidley, Paul Durham Tel : +1 917 991 7701; +1 203 940 2538 European IR: Swiss Resource Capital Jochen Staiger Tel: +41 71 354 8501 Investment Research AIM Broker/Nomad: WH Ireland WH Ireland www.whirelandplc.com Adrian Hadden Cantor Fitzgerald www.cantor.com Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Email: adrian.hadden@wh-ireland.co.uk 20 Attachments Original document

