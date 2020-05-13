Log in
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

(CAL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caledonia Mining : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

05/13/2020 | 03:50am EDT

Q1 2020 Results Presentation

May 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia"), nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or agreement thereto.

Certain forward-looking statements may be contained in the presentation which include, without limitation, expectations regarding metal prices, estimates of production, operating expenditure, capital expenditure and projections regarding the completion of capital projects as well as the financial position of the Company. Although Caledonia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, results could differ from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks.

Accordingly, neither Caledonia, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiary undertakings shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon this presentation or any future communications in connection with this presentation and any such liabilities are expressly disclaimed.

The projected gold production figures in this document for 2021 and 2022 are explained in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated March 20, 2019. Refer to technical report dated February 13, 2018 entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Blanket Mine, Gwanda Area, Zimbabwe (Updated February 2018), a copy of which was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 2, 2018 for the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and mineral reserves from which such planned gold production is to be derived and risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves. Refer to Resource Upgrade at the Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe as announced by the Company on September 20, 2018 for the resources as stated in this document. Mr Paul Matthews, the Company's qualified person and Group Mineral Resource Manager, supervised the preparation of the technical information in the technical report, and also supervised the preparation of the technical information supporting the production figures and the resources.

2

Introduction

  1. Strategy update
  2. Review of operations
  3. Review of financial results for Q1 2020
  4. Outlook

3

Strategy

Increased free cash flow to grow dividends and invest for further production

Short-Medium Term (2020 - 2022): Complete the Central Shaft Project

  1. Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum from 2022
  2. Increased cash flows due to higher production, lower unit costs and reduced capex from 2021
  3. Continued deep level exploration to extend the life of mine beyond 2034
  4. Review dividend policy to deliver sustainable dividend growth consistent with increasing free cash flow: 9% dividend increase in January 2020

Longer term (2022 and Beyond): Deploy surplus cash flow to increase dividends and fund growth

  1. Evaluate new investment opportunities in Zimbabwe where "surplus" free cash can be deployed
    • Typically, new opportunities have modest initial funding requirements - mainly to improve resource definition as a precursor to technical/feasibility studies
  3. Very little gold mining exploration in Zimbabwe in the last 20 years: one of the last gold mining frontiers in Africa
  4. Project evaluation criteria:
    • Scale: minimum target resource 1 million oz; minimum target production of 50,000 ounces per annum
    • NPV per share enhancing and, eventually, dividend per share enhancing

4

Strategy

Blanket offers significant exploration potential at depth

Section View

Central Shaft will replace the current production shaft by 2021. Current planned development for Central Shaft is to open three new operating levels through conventional horizontal development and a fourth operating level accessible via declines

3D View

Planned long-term stoping and development levels

shown. Development at depth will enable

significant deep level exploration at Blanket to prove up extensions to ore bodies at depth

5

Operating Review

6

Review of Operations

Tonnes Milled & Grade (2011 - Q1 2020)

5

180,000

160,000

(g/t)GradeHead

4.5

140,000

MilledTonnes(t)

4

120,000

100,000

3.5

80,000

60,000

3

40,000

20,000

2.5

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Grade

Tonnes

6 per. Mov. Avg. (Grade)

18,000

Ounces Produced & Recovery (2011 - Q1 2020)

94.5

16,000

94

ProducedOunces(oz)

14,000

RecoveryPlant(%)

12,000

93.5

10,000

93

8,000

92.5

6,000

92

4,000

2,000

91.5

-

91

Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1

*

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Ounces

Recovery

  • Grade in Q1 2020 was better than target although lower than the preceding quarter due to the scheduling of production in terms of the mine plan.
  • Tonnes milled improved on Q1 2019 due to management initiatives e.g. the Nyanzvi initiative and revisions to the bonus structure
  • Production is expected to increase to
    80,000 ounces form 2022 due to:
    • improved grade as deeper level ore is accessed
    • increased tonnes mined and milled after the commissioning of Central Shaft in 2020
    • Improved recoveries following the installation of a new oxygen plant in October 2019.

7

COVID-19

Operational impact and mitigating actions

  • Caledonia and Blanket Mine are responding actively to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the threat it poses to
    Blanket Mine's employees, their families, the broader community and the continuity of its operations.
    • Regular interaction with Government health officials in the Gwanda area and participation on Covid-19 task teams
    • Regular communication with employees on guidelines, restrictions and hygiene recommendations to limit the risk of contagion
    • The elimination of all non-essential travel to the mine and restrictions on international travel
    • Working from home where possible for non-mine personnel and intensified cleaning of offices and high traffic/contact areas
    • Social distancing measures in line with government guidelines
    • Review of inventories so that production can be maintained as long as possible if supply chains are disrupted
    • Contingency planning in the event of an infection including containment measures, treatment regimens and financial resilience planning
  • Support for the fight against COVID-19 in the broader Zimbabwean community has been substantial
    • Donation of ZWL$ 16 million to support the fight against COVID-19 via the Chamber of Mines and have also pledged to donate a further ZWL$ 5 million per week via direct assistance to COVID -19 related projects in the Gwanda area and the broader Bulawayo area.
    • Blanket Mine has invested approximately ZWL$9,6 million in protecting its employees and their families by providing COVID-19 PPE, sanitizers, screening equipment, awareness campaign literature and food for its employees under lockdown.
    • Blanket Mine is also actively engaged with the local authorities to assist with a range of supplies, including:
    • The donation of more than 5,000 COVID-19 posters for awareness campaigns to the town of Gwanda and local Schools.

Operations ran at 93% of planned capacity during the 3-week Zimbabwe

shutdown and have subsequently returned to 100% capacity

8

Financial Results

9

Results Summary Information

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Year on Year Change

Comment

(%)

Gold produced (oz)

11,948

14,233

19%

Gold production was 19% higher than in Q1 2019 due to increased tonnes milled, a

higher grade and higher recovery

On-mine cost per ounce

794

678

-15%

On-mine cost per ounce decreased by 14.6% due to economies of scale which

($/oz)1

outweighed higher labour and consumable costs

All-in sustaining cost ($/oz)1

AISC per ounce of gold was 20.2% lower than the comparable quarter due to lower

943

753

-20%

on-mine costs per ounce, the re-introduction of the export credit incentive ("ECI")

("AISC")

and lower sustaining capital expenditure

Average realised gold price

1,284

1,566

22%

The average realised gold price was 22% higher than in Q1 2019

($/oz)1

Gross profit2

4,284

10,560

146%

Gross profit increased by 146% due to higher sales ounces, lower costs per ounce and

the higher average realised gold price

Net profit attributable to

9,318

8,240

-12%

Net profit attributable to shareholders was lower than Q1 2019 which benefitted

shareholders

from a $5.4 million profit on the sale of a subsidiary

Adjusted EPS1

44.2

57.3

30%

Adjusted EPS excludes, inter alia, foreign exchange gains and losses, deferred tax and

profit arising from the sale of a subsidiary

Net cash and cash equivalents

9,742

13,825

42%

Net cash from operating

6,275

10,074

61%

activities

  1. Non-IFRSmeasures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" and "average realised gold price" and "adjusted EPS" are used throughout this document. Refer to section 10 of this MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.
  2. Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation.

10

Review of Results

Profit and loss

Quarter Ended

Year on Year

Mar-19

Mar-20

Change (%)

Revenue

15,920

23,602

48%

Increased production and a higher average realised gold price

Royalty

(819)

(1,182)

44%

Royalty payments were higher in line with increased revenue

Production Costs

(9,769)

(10,687)

9%

The increase in production costs was smaller than the increase in production. Accordingly,

unit costs decreased by 15%

G&A

(1,396)

(1,547)

11%

11% increase due to higher employee costs due to increased staff numbers

EBITDA

3,936

10,186

159%

Depreciation

(1,048)

(1,173)

12%

Higher depreciation because more items of PPE brought into use and depreciated

Other Income (ECI)

1,200

1,918

60%

The Export Credit Incentive was reinstated during the quarter at a level of 25%

Forex (loss)/gain

3,280

2,223

-32%

Foreign exchange gains relate to the devaluation of the Zimbabwean RTGS Currency

Share Based Payments

(361)

(184)

-49%

Other

(130)

(243)

87%

Operating Profit

6,877

12,727

85%

Net Finance Cost

(48)

(138)

188%

Finance costs increased due to new working capital facilities at Blanket Mine

PBT

6,829

12,589

84%

Taxation

(1,519)

(2,910)

92%

The effective tax rate was 23.2% compared to 12.4% in Q1 2019

Profit After Tax

10,719

9,679

-10%

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

Foreign Currency Translation

(2,253)

(1,351)

-40%

Differences

Total Comprehensive Income

8,466

8,328

-2%

Non-Controlling Interest

1,401

1,439

3%

Attributable Profit

7,065

6,889

-2%

IFRS EPS (cents)

86.8

71.8

-17%

EPS in Q1 2019 benefitted from a profit on the sale of Eersteling

Adjusted EPS (cents)

44.2

57.3

30%

Adjusted EPS excludes FX, deferred tax and profit on sale of Eersteling in Q1 2019

11

Review of Results

Revenue reconciliation

Realised Gold

Change in

Production

Price

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Grade

Recovery

Ounces

WIP

Sales Ounces

(98.75%)

Revenues

Revenues

(t)

(g/t)

(%)

(oz)

(oz)

(oz)

($/oz)

(US$'m)

(US$'m)

Q1 2019 revenues

122,389

3.25

93.4

11,948

442

12,390

1,284

15.9

Change in tonnes

140,922

3.25

93.4

13,757

442

14,199

1,284

18.2

2.3

Change in grade

140,922

3.35

93.4

14,167

442

14,609

1,284

18.8

0.5

Change in recovery

140,922

3.35

93.8

14,233

442

14,675

1,284

18.8

0.1

Change in WIP

140,922

3.35

93.8

14,233

823

15,056

1,284

19.3

0.5

Change in gold price

140,922

3.35

93.8

14,233

823

15,056

1,566

23.6

4.3

  • Improved tonnage contributed $2.3m to revenue and grade an additional $500k
    • Grade was higher than the comparable quarter although marginally below the preceding quarter. Grade for the quarter was marginally above target
  • Recoveries have maintained the high levels achieved in the preceding quarter following the commissioning of the new oxygen plant
  • Work-in-progressis a timing issue - all WIP ounces at year end are delivered and sold immediately after year end
  • Higher gold price is the most significant contributor to increased revenue contributing $4.3m:
    • Average realised gold price in Q1 2020 of $1,566/ounce (Q1 2019, $1,284/ounce)
    • Blanket receives 98.75% of the London spot price i.e. after an early settlement discount
    • Hedging activity has no effect on the realised price

12

Review of Results

Production costs

3 Months to March 31

% Change

2019

2020

Salaries and wages

3,766

3,948

4.8%

Consumable materials

2,824

3,857

36.6%

Electricity costs

2,268

1,893

-16.5%

Safety

146

185

26.7%

Cash-settledshare-based expense

68

27

-60.3%

On mine administration

623

702

12.7%

Pre-feasibility exploration costs

74

75

1.4%

Production cost (IFRS)

9,769

10,687

9.4%

Cash-settledshare-based expense

-68

-27

-60.3%

Less exploration and site restoration costs

-220

-260

18.2%

Other cost and intercompany adjustments

352

-199

-156.5%

On-mine production cost

9,833

10,201

3.7%

Gold sales (oz)

12,390

15,056

21.5%

On-mine costs per ounce ($/oz)

794

678

-14.6%

Royalty

819

1,182

44.3%

ECI and gold support price

-1,189

-1,911

60.7%

Exploration, remediation and permitting cost

305

81

-73.4%

Sustaining capital expenditure

99

37

-62.6%

Administrative expenses

1,396

1,547

10.8%

Silver by-product credit

-13

-18

38.5%

Share-based payment expense

361

184

-49.0%

Share-based payment expense (production cost)

68

27

-60.3%

All in sustaining cost

11,679

11,330

-3.0%

Gold sales (oz)

12,390

15,056

21.5%

All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz)

943

753

-20.1%

  • The reintroduction of the Export Credit Incentive at a level of 25% during the quarter resulted in a significant improvement in AISC
  • Electricity costs were lower compared to the comparable quarter in 2019 following the introduction of a revised electricity tariff in H2 2019
  • Consumable costs for the Quarter were higher than in the comparable quarter due to the increased cost of maintaining the underground trackless equipment which are used in the declines
  • Gold ounces sold increased at a higher rate than production costs resulting in a decline in unit costs
  • Cash-settledSBP charge relates to LTIP's held by on- mine employees

13

Review of Results

Cash Flow

Mar-19

Mar-20 % Change

Profit before Tax

12,238

12,589

3%

Non-cash Adjustments for:

Foreign Currency Gains/losses

(3,280)

(2,483)

-24%

Depreciation

1,048

1,173

12%

Share Based Payment Costs

(792)

211

-127%

Other Adjustments

(5,555)

173

-103%

Cash flows before working capital movement

3,659

11,663

219%

Net Working Capital Movement

2,974

(730)

-125%

Net interest

(112)

(140)

25%

Tax paid

(246)

(719)

192%

Net cash from operating activities

6,275

10,074

61%

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(5,140)

(4,693)

-9%

Proceeds from property, plant and equipment

1,000

900

-10%

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,140)

(3,793)

-8%

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(738)

(969)

31%

Net term debt drawdown/repayment

-

-

Term debt - transaction cost

-

-

Share issue

-

-

Share repurchase

-

-

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(738)

(969)

31%

Net increase/(decrease) in cash

1,397

5,312

280%

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

(2,842)

(380)

-87%

Net cash at beginning of the period

11,187

8,893

-21%

Net at end of the period

9,742

13,825

42%

  • Significant non-cash adjustments to PBT are related to Forex gains and losses although lower than previous periods as currency devaluations are not as significant as previous periods
  • Capital investment remains at a consistent level of approximately $20m per annum until completion of the Central Shaft in 2020. Capital investment is expected to increase in Q2 and Q3 2020
  • Operating cash flow remains very strong at over $10m for the quarter (approximately $770k per week)
  • Cash increased by over $5m in the quarter

14

Review of Results

Strong operating cash flow supports significant capital investment

Quarterly Operating Cash Flow and Capital Investment (2017 - 2020)

$m

15.0

10.0

4.4

0.5

0.7

1.3

5.0

10.8

0.2

3.0

7.5

6.4

6.1

6.5

6.9

4.7

4.5

5.7

4.4

5.5

5.6

3.3

-

(2.9)

(1.1)

(0.7)

(2.1)

(0.7)

(4.2)

(4.1)

(6.1)

(5.2)

(5.6)

(5.2)

(4.4)

(3.8)

(4.2)

(5.6)

(8.1)

(5.0)

(3.3)

(5.1)

(4.2)

(5.6)

(10.0)

(15.0)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2017

2018

2019

2020

Operating Cash Flow

Working Capital

Capex

  • Operating cash flows before working capital and capex increased in Q1 2020 due to higher production and a higher gold price
  • Many suppliers now require prepayments
  • Increased stocks of diesel and high-value spare parts for underground trackless equipment
  • Capex remains high but is expected to diminish from Q3 2020 when work on Central Shaft will be finished

15

Review of Results

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

Dec-19

Mar-20

Fixed Assets

113,714

116,609

Current Assets

Inventories

11,092

11,358

Prepayments

2,350

2,950

Trade and other receivables

6,912

6,121

Cash and cash equivalents

9,383

13,825

Assets held for sale

-

-

Total assets

143,553

150,931

Total non-current liabilities

9,486

7,115

Current Liabilities

Short-term portion of term loan facility

-

670

Trade and other payables

8,697

9,372

Income tax payable

163

1,482

Bank overdraft

490

-

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

-

-

Total liabilities

18,836

18,639

Equity Attributable to Shareholders

108,415

118,308

Non-controlling Interests

16,302

13,984

Total equity

124,717

132,292

Total equity and liabilities

143,553

150,931

  • Non-currentassets increased due to the continued investment in terms of the Central Shaft project and sustaining capital
  • Total term debt stands at $1.6m

16

Review of Results

Other matters

Hedging underpins cashflows until the high capital investment is completed in mid 2020. Full upside price participation maintained

  • High capital expenditure until mid-2020 requires a prudent approach to cash management
  • November 2019 Caledonia purchased put options over 4,600 ounces of gold per month from January 2020 until June 30, 2020 at a price of $1,400/ounce

Dividends

  • Total dividend distributions (including distributions to minorities) of $3.4 m
  • 2019 annualised dividends paid to Caledonia shareholders of 27.5 US cents per share - compared to operating cash flows of over 200 US cents per share
  • Cash available for distribution is expected to grow due to increased production, lower unit costs and lower capital expenditure when the investment in Central Shaft tails off from July 2020 onwards

• Caledonia increased the quarterly dividend in January 2020 by 9% from 6.875 cents to 7.5 cents

• Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents which will be paid on May 29

• The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to financial management and further investment opportunities

17

Outlook

18

Medium to Long-term Goals

Build a mid tier gold producer with minimal dilution

now - 18

Months

2 - 4

Years

4 - 6

Years

6 - 8

Years

  • Commission Central Shaft
  • Increase production to 80,000 ounces per annum
  • Reduce AISC to $700 - $800 per ounce
  • Review dividend policy
  • Declining CAPEX post Central Shaft delivers increased FCF
  • Invest in exploration of expansion opportunities in Zimbabwe
  • Invest in growth opportunities identified through exploration
  • Multi asset producer
  • Substantial production and exploration portfolio in one of the worlds most prospective gold regions
  • Strong growth pipeline with cash flow to fund expansion

70,000 - 80,000oz/yr

80,000 - 100,000oz/yr

100,000 - 150,000oz/yr

>200,000oz/yr

Contacts

Website: www.caledoniamining.com

Share Codes: NYSE American AIM - CMCL

TSX - CAL

Caledonia Contacts:

Mark Learmonth, CFO

Tel: +44 (0) 1534 679800

Email: marklearmonth@caledoniamining.com

Maurice Mason, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 759 078 1139

Email: mauricemason@caledoniamining.com

North America IR (3ppb LLC) : Patrick Chidley, Paul Durham

Tel : +1 917 991 7701; +1 203 940 2538

European IR: Swiss Resource Capital Jochen Staiger

Tel: +41 71 354 8501

Investment Research

AIM Broker/Nomad: WH Ireland

WH Ireland

www.whirelandplc.com

Adrian Hadden

Cantor Fitzgerald

www.cantor.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Email: adrian.hadden@wh-ireland.co.uk

20

Disclaimer

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:49:11 UTC
