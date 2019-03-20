Caledonia Mining : Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2018

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2018

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL)

St. Helier, 20 March, 2019: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4" or the "Quarter") and the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Year"). Caledonia's primary asset is a 49 per cent legal ownership in the Blanket Mine ("Blanket") in Zimbabwe. Pursuant to the signing of an agreement announced on November 6, 2018, Caledonia intends to purchase a further 15 per cent of Blanket from one of Blanket's indigenous shareholders. The transaction remains subject to approvals from Zimbabwean regulatory authorities. Caledonia continues to consolidate Blanket and the operational and financial information set out below is on a 100 per cent basis unless indicated otherwise. All currency references are to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

3 months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31 Comment 2017 2018 2017 2018 Gold produced (oz) 16,425 14,952 56,133 54,511 Production was lower primarily due to lower grade. On-mine cost per ounce ($/oz)1 556 688 633 690 Higher on-mine costs were largely due to lower grades which reduced the amount of gold extracted from each tonne of material mined and processed. All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) ("AISC")1 901 774 847 802 Notwithstanding higher on-mine costs, AISC per ounce was lower due to the Export Credit Incentive ("ECI") which increased from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent of revenues from February 2018. Average realised gold price ($/oz) 1 1,256 1,205 1,243 1,245 The average realised gold price reflects the market price of gold. Gross profit2 ($'000's) 8,411 5,374 26,321 21,587 Gross profit was lower due to lower production and higher production cost; gross profit for the Quarter was also adversely affected by the lower realised price of gold compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 ("Q4 2017" or the "comparable quarter"). Net profit attributable to shareholders ($'000's) 3,232 2,784 9,384 10,766 Lower attributable profit in the Quarter reflects the lower gross profit, partially offset by the increased ECI. For the Year, lower gross profit was more than offset by higher ECI and a reduction in other charges such as foreign exchange losses and share- based payment expenses.

1 Non-IFRS measures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" "average realised gold price" and "Adjusted earnings per share" are used throughout this document. Refer to Section 10 of the MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

2 Gross profit is after deducting royalties, production costs and depreciation but before administrative expenses, other income, interest and finance charges and taxation.

Head and Registered Office: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

3rd Floor, Weighbridge House, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, JE2 3NFinfo@caledoniamining.com| | www.caledoniamining.com

3 months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31 Comment 2017 2018 2017 2018 Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS")1 (cents) 47.9 21.1 135.4 131.5 Lower adjusted EPS in the Quarter reflects lower net profit which was augmented by a reversal of foreign exchange losses and reduced deferred tax. Adjusted EPS for the Year was lower, notwithstanding higher attributable profit, due to the reversal of foreign exchange losses. Net cash and cash equivalents ($'000's) 12,756 11,187 12,756 11,187 Net cash and cash equivalents were lower due to the continued high level of capital expenditure and lower net cash from operating activities. Net cash from operating activities ($'000's) 7,914 5,079 24,512 17,667 Net cash from operating activities was lower due to an increase in working capital.

1.

Non-IFRS measures such as "On-mine cost per ounce", "AISC" "average realised gold price" and "Adjusted earnings per share" are used throughout this document. Refer to Section 10 of the MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Blanket delivered a robust performance, despite the well-known challenges of operating in Zimbabwe. We made good progress on the Central Shaft, which I expect to be operational in approximately 15 months and we continued our track record of growing the resource base at Blanket.

"Production for the Year was lower than in 2017 primarily due to an unplanned lower recovered grade as a result of added dilution due to the adoption of long-hole stoping in certain areas for safety reasons. Provided the drilling is accurate and the shape of the reef does not vary too much, long-hole stoping is an efficient mining method; however, drilling accuracy and choice of the most suitable areas to use this methodology is essential to reduce the dilution. Management is addressing this by conducting extensive re-training of drillers, and the situation now appears to be improving. The underground logistical issues which affected production in 2017 have largely been resolved: a record tonnage of ore was mined in the Year.

"During the Year we continued to implement the Investment Plan at Blanket Mine with the objective of increasing production to 80,000 ounces per annum. Certain operational and economic factors have resulted in less development being achieved than planned, which will result in a slower production ramp-up than originally expected. Production is now expected to be approximately 75,000 ounces in 2021 increasing to approximately 80,000 ounces in 2022. The Central Shaft has reached a depth of 1,150 metres - only 54 metres from the planned shaft bottom. Work is currently focused on horizontal development of the loading station. I expect the shaft sinking to be completed by the end of June 2019, after which the shaft will be equipped prior to commissioning which is scheduled for mid-2020.

"Exploration continues at Blanket with encouraging results. In September 2018, we announced a resource upgrade which increased the gold contained in Measured and Indicated Resources by 13 per cent to 805,000 ounces. The gold contained in Inferred Resources increased by nine per cent to 963,000 ounces. This resource upgrade marks the seventh successive year of resource growth at Blanket where resources have increased by 858,000 ounces since 2011, despite mining over 300,000 ounces in the same period.

"The monetary environment in Zimbabwe became more challenging following changes in policy although the general direction of policy development appears to be positive. Policy changes disrupted the commercial banking system in October 2018 and February 2019 which adversely affected procurement. Delays in procuring critical items meant that capital equipment suffered from a lack of maintenance which increased the frequency of breakdowns. We are optimistic that the introduction of a market exchange rate in February 2019 will, in time, allow a return to normal operating conditions.

"Costs in the Year and the Quarter were higher than expected due to a combination of increased prices for cyanide and steel, the increased cost of a larger fleet of trackless equipment which operates in the declines and the adverse effect of lower than expected grades.

"Notwithstanding these challenges, the financial performance of the Company remained robust: net profit attributable to shareholders for the Year increased from $9.4 million to $10.8 million; cash generated by operations before working capital was $25.8 million for the Year, compared to $26.8 million in 2017. However, working capital increased by $4.7 million in the Year compared to a reduction of $2.1 million in 2017 - the increase being due to an increase in amounts due in respect of gold sales and VAT refunds from the Government of Zimbabwe and a reduction in trade and other payables. Subsequent to the end of the Year, Blanket has received all amounts owing as at December 31, 2018 in respect of gold sales and $1.2 million in respect of VAT refunds, which reflects all of the longer outstanding amounts owing.

"Towards the end of the Year, Blanket drew down a new $6 million three-year debt facility, having repaid the previous facility of $3 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Year were $11.2 million (2017; $12.8 million).

"From these cash flows and cash resources, Blanket funded $17.8 million of expansion capital investment, $2.2 million of sustaining capital expenditure and repaid $1.5 million of debt; Caledonia also paid $2.9 million of dividends.

"Unfortunately, during the Year there were two fatal accidents at Blanket. The safe production of gold is our primary objective and safety can never be compromised. In response to the most recent accidents, we introduced an innovative approach to safety training called the Nyanzvi initiative which exposes workers to an intensive, week-long safety programme. The programme focusses on behavioural change and has been designed and is implemented in conjunction with workers themselves. The employee participation in the design and implementation of this programme results in a high degree of employee ownership of the problem and the solution. It is still early days for the Nyanzvi initiative, but the incidence of workplace accidents now appears to be trending downwards. Approximately 45 per cent of Blanket's workforce have completed the programme. In addition, we have introduced long-hole stoping in the wider reefs at Blanket and Eroica sections which is generally a safer mining methodology, but unfortunately, this has the risk of adding to dilution.

"We are at a very exciting point in our development. At our current production level we are already highly cash generative. For the next 18 months, the bulk of the cash generation will be deployed to the Investment Plan at Blanket which we are confident will further increase cash flows as we increase production to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold in 2022. Once the Investment Plan is completed towards the end of 2020, we expect to have substantial free cash flows to deploy elsewhere. Against this background, there are very encouraging developments in Zimbabwe which we are optimistic will create new investment opportunities."

Shareholder Conference Call

A presentation of the 2018 results and outlook for Caledonia is available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com). Management will host a conference call at 1500 GMT on March 26, 2019.

Details for the call are as follows:

Date: March 26, 2019

Time (local): 1500 London, 1700 Johannesburg, 1600 Zurich and Frankfurt, 1100 Toronto and New York Password: Caledonia Mining Full Year Results

UK Toll free 0808 109 0700 USA Toll free 1 866 966 5335 South Africa Toll free 0 800 980 512 Canada Toll free 1 800 608 0547 Other (standard International access) +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

For further information please contact: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth Maurice Mason

WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford

Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Chief Executive's Report

This information is extracted from the MD&A, the full version of which can be seen on the Company's website.

Safety

Regrettably two fatal mining-related accidents occurred in the Year on February 23, 2018 and on July 12, 2018. The directors and management of Caledonia and Blanket express their sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased. Management has provided the necessary assistance to the Ministry of Mines Inspectorate Department in its enquiries into the incidents. Caledonia takes the safety of its employees very seriously and, accordingly, measures have been taken to reinforce adherence to prescribed safety procedures through increased training activities: all mine employees will participate in a five-day programme, focusing on safety behaviour and safe mining practices; all mining supervisors have been retrained on rock engineering and recognising hazards.

Production and earnings

14,952 ounces of gold were produced during the Quarter, nine per cent lower than in the comparable quarter; 54,511 ounces of gold were produced in the Year, 2.9 per cent lower than in 2017. Production for the Year was in line with the production guidance range of between 54,000 and 56,000 ounces, which was published on October 11, 2018.

Adjusted EPS for the Year was 131.5 cents, which is lower than the guidance of 140 to 150 cents per share which was published on October 11, 2018. The shortfall against guidance was largely due to higher operating costs and non-cash accounting adjustments which reduced the deferred tax charge which is added back to IFRS earnings to arrive at adjusted earnings.

Resource upgrade

On September 20, 2018 Caledonia announced a further upgrade to the resource base at Blanket. Total Measured and Indicated gold ounces at Blanket increased by 13 per cent to 805,000 ounces as at July 2018. Inferred gold resources at Blanket increased by nine per cent to 963,000 ounces as at July 2018. Please refer to management's discussion and analysis dated March 20, 2019 for further information in relation to the resource upgrade. The resource upgrade marks the seventh successive year of sustained resource growth at Blanket. Blanket's resources have grown by approximately 86 per cent since 2011 despite mining over 300,000 ounces over this period. This resource upgrade further vindicates the decision taken in November 2017 to extend the Central Shaft from the initial planned depth of 1,080 metres to 1,204 metres.

Zimbabwe Monetary Conditions

The shortage of foreign currency has been a long-standing difficulty in Zimbabwe which has worsened following a policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") on October 1, 2018. The main elements of the policy were that gold producers would receive 30 per cent of their gold proceeds in US Dollars into their Foreign Currency Account ("FCA") and the balance into the Real Time Gross Settlement account ("RTGS account") as RTGS or Bond Dollars ("RTGS Dollars").