Caleres : Announces Angela Bass Will Join the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced Angela Bass will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer on September 23, 2019. Bass will oversee all human resources functions for the company’s portfolio of brands and its more than 10,000 employees, including recruitment, talent management, training, compensation, benefits, and labor law compliance. Bass will be a member of the company’s Leadership Team.

Bass replaces Doug Koch, who will transition to a new role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects. Bass is a strategic and experienced Human Resources leader with more than 30 years of experience in the footwear, fashion, and sporting goods industries, including both retail and wholesale. Most recently, Bass owned a strategic HR consulting firm advising clients in multiple sectors. Her past roles include executive Human Resources positions at Performance Sports Group, Collective Brands Performance and Lifestyle Group, Sport Brands International, and Bauer Nike Hockey.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

