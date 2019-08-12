Log in
Caleres : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day

08/12/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (caleres.com) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, August 26, 2019. Company executives will host a financial analyst call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 3196093. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled time. Employees, the media and the public are invited to listen to the call at investor.caleres.com/news/events.

A replay of the call will be available through September 2, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 3196093. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive.

Caleres also invites financial analysts and institutional investors to save the date for an Investor Day, to be held in New York on October 2, 2019. The event will be hosted by CEO, President and Chairman of the Board Diane Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah, and other members of the executive leadership team. A formal invitation will be provided at a later date.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2019
