Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caleres, Inc.    CAL

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:02:00 pm
24.57 USD   -0.28%
04:31pCALERES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
11/07ARCELORMITTAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 And Nine -6-
DJ
10/14CALERES : Famous Footwear Opens in Gurnee, Ill.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caleres : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (caleres.com) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, November 25, 2019. Company executives will host a financial analyst call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss third quarter results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 5169032. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled time. Employees, the media, and the public are invited to listen to the call at investor.caleres.com/news/events.

A replay of the call will be available through December 2, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 5169032. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive.

About Caleres
Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALERES, INC.
04:31pCALERES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
11/07ARCELORMITTAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 And Nine -6-
DJ
10/14CALERES : Famous Footwear Opens in Gurnee, Ill.
BU
10/02CALERES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
10/02CALERES : Updates Strategic Growth Plan and Financial Targets
BU
09/30CALERES : Famous Footwear Opens in Macon, Georgia
BU
09/25CALERES : to Host Investor Day on Oct. 2, 2019
BU
09/24CALERES : Famous Footwear Announces Contest for Rewards Program Members
BU
09/17CALERES : Announces Angela Bass Will Join the Company as Chief Human Resources O..
BU
09/11CALERES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 998 M
EBIT 2020 146 M
Net income 2020 93,7 M
Debt 2020 418 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 976 M
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,75  $
Last Close Price 23,97  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Schmitt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
William Patrick McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES, INC.-11.46%976
ABC-MART, INC.24.25%5 692
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-26.36%1 360
CCC S.A.-42.09%1 190
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.134.59%1 081
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.8.27%528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group