CALERES, INC.

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
Caleres : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/28/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Caleres (NYSE: CAL,calers.com) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.

This dividend will be the 389th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 492 M
EBIT 2021 35,2 M
Net income 2021 23,8 M
Debt 2021 379 M
Yield 2021 3,37%
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
P/E ratio 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
EV / Sales2022 0,21x
Capitalization 334 M
Chart CALERES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caleres, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,17 $
Last Close Price 8,31 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
William Patrick McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES, INC.-68.88%334
ABC-MART, INC.-12.77%4 970
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.-43.41%726
CCC S.A.-55.83%578
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-53.11%532
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-26.81%485
