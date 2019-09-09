Caleres : Dr. Scholl's x Kate Spade New York Announce Limited-Edition Collaboration

Two authentic American brands join together for an iconic wood sandal collaboration

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and Kate Spade New York have announced a collaboration on the iconic wood Original Exercise Sandal which was featured on the Spring 2020 Kate Spade New York runway. A capsule collection of exclusive styles will be available for purchase next spring just as sandal season picks up again.

Dr. Scholl's x Kate Spade New York Originally Sandal in Suede (Photo: Business Wire)

“I have always been drawn to the style sensibility of the 70s and the sandal that immediately comes to mind when thinking of that era is the timeless Dr. Scholl’s wooden Original. It remains a classic for a reason - its effortless style and comfortable silhouette have made it beloved by women across generations, time zones and style creeds,” said Kate Spade New York Creative Director, Nicola Glass. “I was very excited to take the iconic shoe and give it a Kate Spade New York twist, using the vibrant colors and prints from our Spring 2020 collection. I love how the sandals give women another opportunity to layer print and texture into their look.”

The runway collection includes nine reimagined takes on the Original Sandal, all featuring elements from each of the two brands’ most recognizable and timeless details, including thoughtful spade screws and the iconic Dr. Scholl’s buckle closure. The assortment is also full of whimsical prints and materials, including a bold floral spade jacquard nodding to the unmistakable Kate Spade New York signature motif, a cheery daisy printed leather, a modern-yet-retro take on colorful tweed and various rich shades of suede. All of the design details come together to form a beautiful capsule runway collection bursting with personality and style - crafted to be equally comfortable.

“Some things Kate Spade New York and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes have in common: We’re both passionate about thoughtful details, we both have sunny sensibilities, and, in our own unique ways, we empower people to live their lives to the fullest,” said Katie Moore, Design Director Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. “So our collaboration is all that times two: our iconic wood sandals reimagined in graphic-printed leathers, textured tweeds and supple suedes punctuated with clever touches and of course crafted to be comfortable.”

The collection will range in cost from $100 to $130 and will be available at select Kate Spade stores, both brands’ websites and select premium retailers beginning in April 2020.

