Caleres : Dr. Scholl's x Kate Spade New York Announce Limited-Edition Collaboration

09/09/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Two authentic American brands join together for an iconic wood sandal collaboration

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and Kate Spade New York have announced a collaboration on the iconic wood Original Exercise Sandal which was featured on the Spring 2020 Kate Spade New York runway. A capsule collection of exclusive styles will be available for purchase next spring just as sandal season picks up again.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005959/en/

Dr. Scholl's x Kate Spade New York Originally Sandal in Suede (Photo: Business Wire)

“I have always been drawn to the style sensibility of the 70s and the sandal that immediately comes to mind when thinking of that era is the timeless Dr. Scholl’s wooden Original. It remains a classic for a reason - its effortless style and comfortable silhouette have made it beloved by women across generations, time zones and style creeds,” said Kate Spade New York Creative Director, Nicola Glass. “I was very excited to take the iconic shoe and give it a Kate Spade New York twist, using the vibrant colors and prints from our Spring 2020 collection. I love how the sandals give women another opportunity to layer print and texture into their look.”

The runway collection includes nine reimagined takes on the Original Sandal, all featuring elements from each of the two brands’ most recognizable and timeless details, including thoughtful spade screws and the iconic Dr. Scholl’s buckle closure. The assortment is also full of whimsical prints and materials, including a bold floral spade jacquard nodding to the unmistakable Kate Spade New York signature motif, a cheery daisy printed leather, a modern-yet-retro take on colorful tweed and various rich shades of suede. All of the design details come together to form a beautiful capsule runway collection bursting with personality and style - crafted to be equally comfortable.

“Some things Kate Spade New York and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes have in common: We’re both passionate about thoughtful details, we both have sunny sensibilities, and, in our own unique ways, we empower people to live their lives to the fullest,” said Katie Moore, Design Director Dr. Scholl’s Shoes. “So our collaboration is all that times two: our iconic wood sandals reimagined in graphic-printed leathers, textured tweeds and supple suedes punctuated with clever touches and of course crafted to be comfortable.”

The collection will range in cost from $100 to $130 and will be available at select Kate Spade stores, both brands’ websites and select premium retailers beginning in April 2020.

About Kate Spade New York

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for optimistic femininity. Today, the brand is a global life and style house with handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Polished ease, thoughtful details and a modern, sophisticated use of color—Kate Spade New York’s founding principles define a unique style synonymous with joy. Under the vision of creative director Nicola Glass, the brand continues to celebrate confident women with a youthful spirit. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

About Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 60's, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one's health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon.

Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands around the world and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Caleres’ brands live in all channels of today’s global marketplace, including our 1,200+ branded retail locations as well as department and specialty stores, branded e-commerce sites, and many third-party retail sites. Our brand collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing audiences. Consumer insights drive every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes.

Caleres’ 140-year legacy of craftsmanship provides our foundation. But our next chapters are being written through investments in technology, trend research, manufacturing, sustainability, sourcing, and the brilliant people who will lead us into the future – helping Caleres deliver the strongest, most desired brand portfolio in the market.

The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2019
