Caleres : Mvstermind x Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Rapper Mvstermind collaborates with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes to create a modern shoe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005834/en/

St. Louis Rapper Mvstermind collaborates with Dr. Scholl's Shoes to create a modern shoe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes continues their innovative approach to footwear design by collaborating with ascending St. Louis rapper and producer Mvstermind. The pair will launch a never-before sold shoe on drschollsshoes.com mid-February.

The “MVSTERMIND” shoe is a limited release men’s sneaker designed by the artist himself in collaboration with Claude Leco, a designer for the brand. The footwear is fresh, modern and perfect for the urban sneaker enthusiast.

Mvstermind first partnered with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes in February of 2018 as an ambassador for the brand’s “Do What You Love” campaign. The Dr. Scholl’s Shoes brand leads by creating quality products and empowering people to do their best work one step at a time. In the spring of 2017, the brand started a nationwide search for ambassadors to serve as the face of their products — focusing first on creative entrepreneurs.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes selected Mvstermind not only because of his passion for creating thought provoking music, but because of his commitment to youth in the city of St. Louis, MO, where both teams are based, and for his work in underserved communities. The partnership blossomed, and the team quickly agreed that a deeper artistic collaboration was imminent.

“It has been a dream since childhood to design a shoe. I’m so excited that this collaboration with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has led to this shoe design,” said Mvstermind.

“Dr. Scholl’s Shoes believes in supporting creative people who do what they love – the same as we do each day in the footwear business. We are excited to combine creative forces in order to keep pushing our brand forward and bring more unique and innovative shoes to our customers through this collaboration with Mvstermind,” said Katie Moore, design director, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes.

In addition to Mvstermind, this inventive campaign has featured nine other unique creatives who are on their feet doing what they love, from photography to woodworking. To date, this is the first shoe design collaboration with one of the “Do What You Love” brand ambassadors.

ABOUT MVSTERMIND

Rising rapper and producer, Mvstermind, is a self-taught artist who began creating at the age of 11. After releasing the debut EP “Cusp,” Mvstermind achieved the honors of a “TIDAL Rising Artist” and one of NPR’s “20 Artists to Watch in 2019.” His confident, forward-thinking attitude and bouncy performance style earned him opening spots for Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott. By combining elements of rap, soul, electronica and trap, Mvstermind has developed a unique style he calls “retro futurism hip hop.”

ABOUT DR. SCHOLL’S

William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 60's, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one's health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon.

Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

We're inspired by natural beauty that is timeless and relaxed. We love effortless style no matter the season, the authentic heritage of American design, and fashion that's simple, yet full of surprises. Our heritage is one where well-being and fashion meet unexpectedly and it's in the unlikely union where we find inspiration and discover endless possibilities.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the over 1,200 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Fergie, and rykä. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel good…feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005834/en/