Caleres : Names John McPhee President for Sam Edelman

Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) today announced John McPhee will join the company as the president of the Sam Edelman brand, reporting directly to Sam Edelman. He joins Caleres from Herman Miller Retail, where he served as president and chief operating officer since 2010. He was president of Design Within Reach before it was acquired by Herman Miller.

John will partner with Sam to continue building Sam Edelman as a premium brand and assisting in taking it to the next level. He brings substantial experience across multiple industries, including footwear, in his 35-year-long career. He will focus on the key areas of finance, inventory management, and retail operations. This will allow Sam to focus on creating exceptional product and marketing.

“With Sam and John we now have a winning blend of complementary skills for the Sam Edelman brand,” said Diane Sullivan, CEO, president, and chairman of Caleres. “I am thrilled that John is joining us and look forward to the momentum that the combination of John and Sam as well as the rest of Sam’s team will bring to our business.”

“John is just the partner I have been looking for,” said Sam Edelman. “Not only does he have deep knowledge from working within a public company, but he also brings entrepreneurial experience so essential to keeping pace with our consumer. Working together, I anticipate additional success as I trust his business sense and commitment to brand integrity.”

“Sam is an icon in the shoe industry,” said McPhee. “I am excited about collaborating with him and working with the Sam Edelman team to drive continued success through a relentless focus on operational excellence, superior product, and deep consumer connection.”

ABOUT SAM EDELMAN

Sam Edelman is a lifestyle brand devoted to a trend-on, irreverent and whimsical style, inspired by timeless American elegance that bridges the gap between aspiration and attainability to define modern luxury. With 13 flagship stores across the U.S. in premiere locations including SoHo, Palm Beach, and Beverly Hills, Sam Edelman continues to expand its international presence in cities from Hong Kong to Dubai.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

