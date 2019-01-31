Caleres : Naturalizer to Open Flagship Stores in New York City and Chicago in Spring 2019

The reimagined Naturalizer brand comes to life with next-gen brick-and-mortar stores and premium product offerings that include a new collection of footwear and handbags, plus exclusive accessories from independent, women-run businesses

Contemporary shoe brand Naturalizer is poised to open two new flagship stores in Chicago’s and New York City’s most coveted shopping arteries. Both the Chicago shop, located on State Street, and the New York location, on 34th Street near Herald Square, will open in early February.

Carefully cultivated to reflect the brand’s heritage while incorporating modern elements, Naturalizer flagships will offer the ultimate brand experience designed specifically with their customer in mind. Going beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores, each location is designed to engage consumers. Inspired by loft living, each location features comfortable try-on areas and a pop-in shop experience, the N Shop, showcasing an evolving assortment of curated artisanal accessories and beauty products from its women-run business partners.

“For nearly 100 years, Naturalizer has been committed to designing shoes with style that truly fit how women live their lives,” said Jay Schmidt, Division President of Caleres Brand Portfolio. “Today, we continue that commitment to innovation and evolution with the opening of our flagship stores that bring our philosophy of ingenious utility to life in a distinct and ownable way. The spaces draw inspiration from our beginnings and have been carefully cultivated to reflect our heritage with modern twists, and in doing so, drive deeper engagement with Millennials and Gen Xers, our fastest-growing consumer segments.”

Timed with these store openings is the debut of 27 EDIT, Naturalizer’s line of premium footwear with elevated design, materials and construction. A nod to the brand’s heritage, 27 represents nearly a century of pure style and innovation since 1927, while EDIT demonstrates an understanding of how the Naturalizer woman lives: simply and elegantly, curating items that stand the test of time. This collection will be sold exclusively at Naturalizer flagship locations and select retailers.

“This signature line is a celebration of our finest craftsmanship and is our most progressive and essential collection yet,” said John Malpiedi, Senior Vice President, General Manager Naturalizer. “Each perfectly curated style is artfully designed for now, and designed to last.”

Naturalizer will also introduce a new line of branded handbags and small leather goods.

“Each style is thoughtfully designed and a reflection of the brand’s heritage of ingenious elegant utility,” said Natelle Baddeley Senior Vice President of Design, Merchandise and Product. “Our handbags remain true to Naturalizer’s legacy of elegance and innovation, it’s fashion meets function at its finest.”

These varied offerings, including the made for women, by women accessories, are intended to entice and delight shoppers who enjoy discovering new finds and uncovering something new with every visit.

“Our mission with the launch of these stores is to foster and maintain closer relationships with our customers and create the ultimate destination for discovery,” said Brad Adams, Senior Vice President of Naturalizer Retail. “New York and Chicago are both huge markets for the brand. We’re excited to bring this elevated experience to our great customers in these markets as well as introduce the brand to new customers.”

The stores will be located at 7 W. 34th Street in New York, NY and 109 S. State Street in Chicago, IL 60603.

About Naturalizer:

Our passion is our purpose: To bring women a better shoe. In fact, Naturalizer is the first to construct shoes to withstand the test of time. Our legendary emphasis on fit and elegant simplicity launched a brand that became known as “the shoe with the beautiful fit.” Since 1927, we’ve crafted beautiful and modern styles that look and feel exceptional, inside and out. Visit www.naturalizer.com to learn more about us.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the over 1,200 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Fergie, and rykä. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel good…feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

