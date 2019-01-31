Caleres : Naturalizer to Open Flagship Stores in New York City and Chicago in Spring 2019

Contemporary shoe brand Naturalizer is poised to open two new flagship
stores in Chicago’s and New York City’s most coveted shopping arteries.
Both the Chicago shop, located on State Street, and the New York
location, on 34th Street near Herald Square, will open in early February.
Carefully cultivated to reflect the brand’s heritage while incorporating
modern elements, Naturalizer flagships will offer the ultimate brand
experience designed specifically with their customer in mind. Going
beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores, each location is designed to
engage consumers. Inspired by loft living, each location features
comfortable try-on areas and a pop-in shop experience, the N Shop,
showcasing an evolving assortment of curated artisanal accessories and
beauty products from its women-run business partners.
“For nearly 100 years, Naturalizer has been committed to designing shoes
with style that truly fit how women live their lives,” said Jay Schmidt,
Division President of Caleres Brand Portfolio. “Today, we continue that
commitment to innovation and evolution with the opening of our flagship
stores that bring our philosophy of ingenious utility to life in a
distinct and ownable way. The spaces draw inspiration from our
beginnings and have been carefully cultivated to reflect our heritage
with modern twists, and in doing so, drive deeper engagement with
Millennials and Gen Xers, our fastest-growing consumer segments.”
Timed with these store openings is the debut of 27 EDIT,
Naturalizer’s line of premium footwear with elevated design, materials
and construction. A nod to the brand’s heritage, 27 represents
nearly a century of pure style and innovation since 1927, while EDIT demonstrates
an understanding of how the Naturalizer woman lives: simply and
elegantly, curating items that stand the test of time. This collection
will be sold exclusively at Naturalizer flagship locations and select
retailers.
“This signature line is a celebration of our finest craftsmanship and is
our most progressive and essential collection yet,” said John Malpiedi,
Senior Vice President, General Manager Naturalizer. “Each perfectly
curated style is artfully designed for now, and designed to last.”
Naturalizer will also introduce a new line of branded handbags and small
leather goods.
“Each style is thoughtfully designed and a reflection of the brand’s
heritage of ingenious elegant utility,” said Natelle Baddeley Senior
Vice President of Design, Merchandise and Product. “Our handbags remain
true to Naturalizer’s legacy of elegance and innovation, it’s fashion
meets function at its finest.”
These varied offerings, including the made for women, by women
accessories, are intended to entice and delight shoppers who enjoy
discovering new finds and uncovering something new with every visit.
“Our mission with the launch of these stores is to foster and maintain
closer relationships with our customers and create the ultimate
destination for discovery,” said Brad Adams, Senior Vice President of
Naturalizer Retail. “New York and Chicago are both huge markets for the
brand. We’re excited to bring this elevated experience to our great
customers in these markets as well as introduce the brand to new
customers.”
The stores will be located at 7 W. 34th Street in New York, NY and 109
S. State Street in Chicago, IL 60603.
About Naturalizer:
Our passion is our purpose: To bring women a better shoe. In fact,
Naturalizer is the first to construct shoes to withstand the test of
time. Our legendary emphasis on fit and elegant simplicity launched a
brand that became known as “the shoe with the beautiful fit.” Since
1927, we’ve crafted beautiful and modern styles that look and feel
exceptional, inside and out. Visit www.naturalizer.com
to learn more about us.
About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)
Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products
are available virtually everywhere - in the over 1,200 retail stores we
operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our
branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail
websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for
the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam
Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a
playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside
out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s
consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world
technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants
sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are
Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Via Spiga,
Diane von Furstenberg, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Carlos by Carlos Santana,
Circus by Sam Edelman, Fergie, and rykä. Combined, these brands make
Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our
more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our
mission is to continue to inspire people to feel good…feet
first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.
