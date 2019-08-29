Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caleres Inc    CAL

CALERES INC

(CAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:00:08 pm
20.25 USD   +3.53%
04:31pCALERES : Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/27Stocks to Watch: Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Caleres, Standex
DJ
08/26CALERES INC. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caleres : Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

The quarterly dividend for Caleres (NYSE: CAL)(caleres.com) of $0.07 per share will be payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2019.

This dividend will be the 386th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALERES INC
04:31pCALERES : Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/27Stocks to Watch: Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Caleres, Standex
DJ
08/26CALERES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/26CALERES INC. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/26CALERES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/12CALERES : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Day
BU
08/01Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -7-
DJ
07/26CALERES : Announces the Relaunch and Rebrand of Zodiac Footwear
BU
07/22CALERES : and Veronica Beard Announce Exclusive Partnership
BU
07/08CALERES : Announces Newly Created International Joint Venture
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 990 M
EBIT 2020 146 M
Net income 2020 93,7 M
Debt 2020 421 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 826 M
Chart CALERES INC
Duration : Period :
Caleres Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALERES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,60  $
Last Close Price 19,56  $
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth H. Hannah CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Mark A. Schmitt Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Logistics
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
William Patrick McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALERES INC-29.72%826
ABC-MART INC15.05%5 364
CCC SA-36.30%1 281
DESIGNER BRANDS INC-39.43%1 125
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC98.06%961
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-22.68%381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group