Caleres : and Veronica Beard Announce Exclusive Partnership

Caleres to Design, Develop, and Market Veronica Beard Footwear

Footwear industry leader Caleres (NYSE: CAL) (caleres.com) and American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard today announced an exclusive partnership. Caleres will exclusively produce the Veronica Beard women’s footwear collection, beginning with the spring 2020 season.

“We are committed to developing a diverse portfolio of quality global footwear brands that meet the needs and desires of our consumers,” said Jay Schmidt, brand portfolio president of Caleres. “We have long admired Veronica Beard and the remarkable women behind the brand. The addition of Veronica Beard will allow us to further expand our portfolio with an exciting brand in the attainable luxury space that appeals to today’s dynamic woman.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Caleres and are excited for our spring 2020 debut. We have been working closely together for the last four months to create a collection that will complement the lifestyle of our customer and offer a fresh perspective on the retail floors of our partners as well as our own DTC channels,” said Stephanie Unwin, president of Veronica Beard.

Since founding the eponymous brand in 2010, co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard have evolved the label into a go-to for refined tailoring and feminine silhouettes. Together, they have expanded the brand globally, via retail, e-commerce and wholesale channels.

In keeping with the Veronica Beard aesthetic, the spring 2020 footwear collection will be thoughtfully designed with feminine details. Styles will strike the balance between cool and classic, taking her from day to night and work to weekend. Caleres will initially target domestic and international wholesale partners carrying Veronica Beard ready-to-wear.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, Via Spiga, Vince, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard is an elevated American ready-to-wear brand that strikes the balance between cool and classic. Sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard launched their eponymous brand in 2010 with their signature Dickey Jacket. Veronica Beard provides a modern perspective on iconic wardrobe pieces and delivers a lifestyle offering that has expanded to include jeans and shoes. Thoughtfully designed with feminine silhouettes and refined tailoring, the collection is intuitively built for real life - empowering her from day to night, work to weekend, and everywhere in between. Visit veronicabeard.com to learn more.

