CALERES, INC.

CALERES, INC.

(CAL)
News 
News

Caleres : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on September 1

08/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Company executives will host a financial analyst call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 2989663. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Employees, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call at investor.caleres.com/news/events.

A replay of the call will be available through September 14, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 2989663. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive.

About Caleres
Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on CALERES, INC.
05:16pCALERES : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on September 1
08/11CALERES : Famous Footwear Goes the Extra Step for Foster Kids
06/11CALERES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
06/10CALERES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
06/04CALERES INC. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
06/04CALERES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
06/04CALERES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
06/01CALERES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, S..
05/28CALERES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
05/13CALERES : to Reopen Retail Stores
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 074 M - -
Net income 2021 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,94x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 292 M 292 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Diane M. Sullivan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth H. Hannah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Willis D. Hill Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steve W. Korn Independent Director
William Patrick McGinnis Independent Director
