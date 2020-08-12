Caleres : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on September 1

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Company executives will host a financial analyst call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss second quarter results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 2989663. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Employees, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call at investor.caleres.com/news/events.

A replay of the call will be available through September 14, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 2989663. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/news/events/archive.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005698/en/