Calian Awarded Army Learning Support Centre Contract

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has again been awarded an eLearning contract with the Department of National Defence (DND) to provide courseware production support services for the Canadian Army.

Calian will develop and support courseware projects for the Army Learning Support Centre (ALSC) located in Gagetown, N.B. The contract value is approximately $17 million over a term of approximately three years.

Calian and its training partners have been providing eLearning services to ALSC since 2007. This contract enhances ALSC's eLearning production capability with the provision of a full scope of eLearning services including eLearning production, distribution and related support services. Calian has partnered with Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. and Valcom Consulting Group Inc. to deliver the services.

"This contract re-win is a testament to our continued commitment to service delivery excellence and the eLearning projects we build in support of the Canadian Armed Forces’ advanced training requirements," said Donald Whitty, VP, Calian Training. “Through DND training contracts like this one and our work with the Canadian Army Simulation Centre, we continue innovating with our customer with advanced training technologies to help facilitate student learning.”

"The first pillar of Calian's growth strategy is customer retention. Building on our signature contract re-win last year to deliver training with the Canadian Army Simulation Centre – with an estimated value of $170 million over the full nine-year period – I am very pleased to see us continue our strong and trusted training relationship with our largest customer, DND,” stated Kevin Ford, CEO. “Calian is honored to continue to support mission readiness for CAF members.”

About Calian Training

For more than 20 years Calian Training has been providing a full-suite of specialized training services to both public and private sector organizations, including the Canadian Armed Forces and nuclear power operators. We help customers in both the emergency management and military domains validate their plans and team performances. Calian’s training experts help large and small organizations prepare for events in which the consequences of failure are unacceptable.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada and global markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America and Europe. www.calian.com

