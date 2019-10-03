Calian : CADSI Announces new Chair of its Board of Directors

OTTAWA (October 2, 2019) - The Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) is pleased to announce the election today of a new chair of its Board of Directors.

Kevin Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calian Group Ltd., will assume his new role immediately. Mr. Ford has been a member of CADSI's Board of Directors since 2016, and in 2017 was named CEO of the Year by the Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce.

'As the leading voice for Canada's defence and security industries, CADSI represents small to large companies and the full range of Canadian capabilities,' said Mr. Ford.

'It's an honour to be selected as chair and to help represent these leaders in Canadian innovation and technology. CADSI member companies provide tens of thousands of Canadians with well-paying jobs from coast to coast. I look forward to working with the CADSI Board, the executive team and member companies to continue growth in this key sector.'

Mr. Ford succeeds Danny Deep, Vice President of General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada, who was elected chair in March 2017.

'It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Danny for the past two years on the growth of Canada's defence sector,' said Christyn Cianfarani, President and CEO of CADSI. 'During his time as chair we have seen the industry highlighted as a top priority for the Government of Canada - as reflected in its defence policy Strong, Secure, Engaged - and we are experiencing growth alongside its execution. Under Danny's stewardship, CADSI as an association has also grown in influence and relevance.'

Mr. Deep extended his best wishes to the entire Board of Directors moving forward.

'I want to sincerely thank all board members for their leadership and contributions,' he said. 'It was a great honour being part of this Board. Under your guidance - with Kevin as chair - and Christyn's leadership, I'm positive that CADSI will continue to enjoy great success.'