Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Calian Group Ltd    CGY   CA12989J1084

CALIAN GROUP LTD (CGY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:06am EST

OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 19, 2019. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets.  The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions.  The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.  Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin FordJacqueline Gauthier
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
613-599-8600613-599-8600

calian_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIAN GROUP LTD
08:06aCalian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
GL
08:01aCalian Reports First Quarter Results
GL
01/31CALIAN : Awarded IT and Software Development Services Contract by General Dynami..
AQ
01/30Calian Group Awarded IT and Software Development Services Contract by General..
GL
01/30CALIAN : to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of First Quarter Results
AQ
2018CALIAN : Announces Retirement of Its Chief Financial Officer
AQ
2018Calian Announces Retirement of Its Chief Financial Officer
GL
2018CALIAN : Health Diversifies Customers with Health Wins Valued at More than $10M
AQ
2018Calian Health Diversifies Customers with Health Wins Valued at More than $10..
GL
2018CALIAN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 343 M
EBIT 2019 24,2 M
Net income 2019 18,2 M
Finance 2019 19,7 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,88
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart CALIAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Calian Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Loeb Independent Chairman
Jacqueline Gauthier Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Sandra Cote VP-Information Technology & Professional Services
Jerry Johnston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD2.76%178
WORLDPAY INC11.45%26 585
CINTAS CORPORATION13.32%20 052
LG CORP--.--%12 084
INTERTEK GROUP6.46%10 679
TELEPERFORMANCE12.68%10 354
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.