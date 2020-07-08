Calian : Expands European Presence with Acquisition of Norway-based Training...

OTTAWA, July 08, 2020 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has broadened its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Comprehensive Training Solutions International (CTS), a boutique training firm based in Stavanger, Norway.

CTS designs, develops and delivers complex training exercises for the Joint Warfare Centre (JWC), a multi-national and multi-service organization of NATO, and the wider NATO audience across Europe.

'It is very exciting to be joining the Calian team - together we will have an opportunity to continue our important training delivery for NATO while expanding business in Europe,' said John Cullen, owner and Managing Director, CTS.

'I look forward to working with John and the CTS team as we continue to expand our business in the European market, in the areas of defence and training exercises. I was very pleased to see their team's cultural alignment with Calian's, which is an important strategic consideration in our M&A playbook,' said Don Whitty, Vice President, Learning, Calian. 'We see excellent potential in our combined expertise, plus Calian's leading training software solutions, Calian MaestroEDE® and Calian ResponseReady™.'

'With trailing annual revenues of approximately $4 million and a positive margin profile, we expect CTS to be EBITDA accretive within the first twelve months,' said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer, Calian. 'A presence in Norway supports Calian's access to the European market, which continues to be key to the Calian growth strategy.'

'I would like to extend a very warm welcome to the CTS team. We are excited to work together,' said Kevin Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calian. 'This boutique acquisition signifies the European market's importance to Calian's growth strategy. Last year we acquired Germany-based SatService, an innovative player in European satellite ground systems market. CTS will support the growth of Calian's business in Europe as well as customer diversification, a key pillar within Calian's four-pillar growth framework.'

About Comprehensive Training Solutions

Comprehensive Training Solutions (CTS) specializes in the creation of complex and realistic training environments for both defence and civil clients across Europe and worldwide. CTS was originally formed to develop and deliver complex training scenarios for NATO. The team has expanded to deliver this high-level of training to international organizations, corporations, businesses, NGOs and private clients. Learn more at http://cts.international/

About Learning

Calian's Learning segment is a trusted provider of specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. We enable clients to reach competency and validate learning plans and team performance. Calian provides consulting services in emergency management, training and advanced training technologies to federal and provincial governments, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and the private sector, primarily in domestic markets. Learning offers full-service training programs and services ranging from needs analysis and program design, development and delivery to administration and evaluation. Our goal for clients is to shorten the student's time-to-competency. Calian's training consulting services help clients achieve learning outcomes and optimize their workforce. Complementing our training services are our products and technology. Calian MaestroEDE® is a tool for the design, development and delivery high-fidelity, collective training exercises for military customers; Calian ResponseReady™ is an online platform and simulation tool that supports emergency management training exercise delivery and evaluation.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at [email protected]

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Media inquiries:

President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 x 2298