Calian Group Awarded IT and Software Development Services Contract by General Dynamics in Support of the Canadian Army

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) is pleased to announce it has been awarded an IT services contract by General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada as part of a partnership to deliver Land C4ISR systems support for the Canadian Army.

General Dynamics was awarded three contracts by the Government of Canada to support the Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. These Land C4ISR systems will offer the Canadian Army an improved ability to help protect the communications and information systems they depend on while continuing to develop technologies that generate economic impact for Canada.

Calian has been awarded a five-year contract vehicle for the provision of IT and software development services in support of Land C4ISR systems. While the contract is not material to Calian, the duration and potential scope represent a strategic win for Calian’s IT services team, with initial estimates indicating the contract may be a strong contributor to IT services growth. The contract also reinforces and expands Calian’s more-than 20-year partnership with the Department of National Defence (DND). A proudly Canadian company and award-winning veteran-friendly employer, Calian has deep roots in services and solutions for a wide range of defence and space programs, from health services to training to satellite engineering.

“I’m excited about our continued partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada and the opportunity to provide expertise on Land C4ISR systems for the Canadian Army,” said Sandra Cote, VP, Calian IT Professional Services (ITPS). “The Department of National Defence is a key customer for Calian and we continue to invest in partnerships and technologies that will aid us in the delivery of services in this evolving landscape.”

“This announcement demonstrates Calian’s continued growth and the team’s execution of the customer diversification pillar of our four-pillar growth strategy,” stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian Group. “We are very happy to be partnering with supplier General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada on these critical defence systems. Supporting operational readiness is in our DNA at Calian. I see this new partnership as another example of how our diversified business supports the full spectrum of both resilient people and capabilities within the Department’s Defence Policy objectives.”

About Calian ITPS

Calian ITPS has the experience and knowledge to support complex IT initiatives and manage discrete IT functions in support of business and technology needs, regardless of platform or applications. Calian ITPS offers SAP consulting, IT development support services, cloud consulting and on-demand IT services. Calian’s Cyber Resilience Office provides organizations with the right people, technology and solutions to build actionable plans that keep their environments safe and secure.

About Calian

Calian employs more than 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED), located in Saskatoon, provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.