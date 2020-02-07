Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Calian Group Ltd.    CGY   CA12989J1084

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

(CGY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/07 03:59:29 pm
45.36 CAD   +3.92%
05:31pCalian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results
GL
02/05CALIAN : Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
PU
02/05Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:31pm EST

OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) held on February 6, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated December 11, 2019 and Management Proxy Circular dated December 11, 2019.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Name of Nominee		Votes For% Votes For
Votes
Withheld
% Votes
Withheld
Kenneth Loeb4,889,77593.4%343,6726.6%
Jo-Anne Poirier5,164,79098.7%68,6371.3%
Ray Basler5,223,02899.8%10,3990.2%
Richard Vickers5,162,83998.7%70,5881.3%
George Weber5,225,96999.9%7,4580.1%
Kevin Ford5,225,31899.9%8,1090.1%
Young Park5,175,57498.9%57,8801.1%

All other matters that came before the shareholders, including approval of security based compensation plans and the Company’s shareholder rights plan, were also approved.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin FordPatrick HoustonMedia inquiries:
President and Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial OfficerSimon Doyle
613-599-8600613-599-8600613-599-8600 x 2205

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CALIAN GROUP LTD.
05:31pCalian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results
GL
02/05CALIAN : Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
PU
02/05Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share
GL
02/05CALIAN : Reports Record First Quarter Results
AQ
02/04Calian Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
GL
01/31CALIAN : Evolves Health Services with Acquisition of Canadian Health...
PU
01/31Calian Evolves Health Services with Acquisition of Canadian Health Companies
GL
01/28CALIAN : SED Announces New Director, Satellite Ground Antenna Systems
PU
01/27Calian Launches New Custom Mobile Wireless Product
GL
01/23CALIAN : to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of First Quarter...
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 401 M
EBIT 2020 24,6 M
Net income 2020 16,0 M
Debt 2020 54,2 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Calian Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIAN GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,50  CAD
Last Close Price 43,65  CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Loeb Independent Chairman
Patrick Houston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sandra Cote VP-Information Technology & Professional Services
Jerry Johnston Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIAN GROUP LTD.15.84%255
CINTAS CORPORATION9.13%29 382
TELEPERFORMANCE9.48%15 076
EDENRED8.11%13 174
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.85%12 600
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.35%12 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group