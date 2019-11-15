Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year FY19 Results

OTTAWA, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 to discuss the results for the period ended September 30, 2019, which will be released at close of business on Monday, November 25, 2019.



Interested participants from the financial & media community should call 343-700-0401 or 1-800-367-2403 at approximately 8:25 a.m. The conference ID is 2628893.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 2628893.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,300 people with offices and projects that span Canada and global markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America and Europe.

