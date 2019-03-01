CALIDA GROUP press release

2018: Significant increase in net income

Record sales lead to additional market share

The CALIDA GROUP once again outperformed the market in 2018 thanks to the systematic implementation of the strategy towards organic growth with targeted investment activities. Group sales reached record figures; net income also increased significantly; EBIT likewise saw a positive development excluding the non-recurring effects from the restructuring of outdoor business activities in the prior year. All brands of the Group and all sales channels - retail, wholesale and e-commerce - grew and contributed to the Group's increased business productivity thanks to further enhanced performance.

"We are proud of the fact that the CALIDA GROUP significantly outperformed the market. The strong performance of all the brands and sales channels is the result of the systematic implementation of the corporate strategy defined in 2016", says Reiner Pichler, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP.

Record sales as well as significant increase in net income and EBIT

Despite the overall negative development of the core markets (-3.8 percent France, -9.0 percent Switzerland, -2.0 percent Germany), consolidated net sales increased in the reporting year by 7.6 percent from CHF 380.6 million to CHF 409.5 million. At constant exchange rates, this is a record in the history of the CALIDA GROUP. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, the increase came to 4.1 percent.

Net income increased 5.3 percent on the prior year to CHF 17.8 million. At 24.8 percent, the operating profit margin was maintained at the level of the prior year despite investments in partnership models with key accounts.

EBIT amounted to CHF 21.6 million. This figure corresponds to a year on year increase of 3.7 percent, excluding a positive non-recurring effect.

The non-recurring effect was attributable to the provisions recognized for the restructuring of outdoor business activities in Hong Kong and the US in 2016 which were reversed in 2017 and resulted in a profit.

Growth through e-commerce and digitalisation

To strengthen business in what is currently the fastest growing sales channel and to meet consumer digitalization-related demands, the CALIDA GROUP acquired the successful German online retail specialist Reich Online Services GmbH in the prior year. Through the associated focus on e-commerce, sales from e-commerce went up 42.2 percent in fiscal year 2018. Online business now accounts for 10.8 percent of total group sales. Shortly after going live, the new online shop www.calida.com received the Shop Usability Award 2018 in the category "Fashion". Using the expertise of Reich Online, efforts to transfer this promising business segment to the other brands of the Group will continue.

The equity ratio decreased from 62.6 percent to 58.8 percent in the reporting year. This is primarily attributable to the acquisition of non-controlling interests in the LAFUMA group. Excluding this effect, the equity ratio would have increased by 3.9 percentage points to 66.5 percent.

All brands successful

Although the Swiss fashion retail segment lost 9 percent of sales in the past year, the CALIDA brand, which generates nearly 40 percent of its sales in Switzerland, increased sales overall by 3.9 percent to CHF 139 million. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, this is equivalent to sales growth of 1.3 percent. The operating profit contribution increased by 0.7 percent to CHF 36.5 million, despite investments in sales, IT and e-commerce.

Successful in the luxury lingerie segment for 60 years now, the AUBADE brand commenced cooperation with the renowned designers Viktor&Rolf. Despite the negative market development (-3.8 percent) and unfavourable political conditions in its home market France, the AUBADE brand increased its sales by 1.0 percent to EUR 56 million. The profit contribution increased by 5.4 percent to EUR 14.8 million.

The MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, comprising MILLET, LAFUMA and EIDER, recorded sales growth of 6.0 percent, thus increasing sales to EUR 101.4 million. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, this represented an increase in net sales of 6.4 percent. The operating profit contribution of this group of companies rose 7.7 percent to EUR 23.2 million in the reporting year. This positive performance is attributable to the robust development of the gross margin in addition to higher revenue.

Net sales of LAFUMA MOBILIER also developed positively; total sales rose 5.5 percent to EUR 40.1 million. Despite substantial investments in sales, marketing and product development, the profit contribution increased slightly by EUR 0.1 million to EUR 10.8 million.

The new strategy for the surf and lifestyle brand OXBOW is beginning to take effect. Net sales rose by 6.1 percent to EUR 28.4 million in the past fiscal year, while the profit contribution improved by EUR 0.3 million to EUR 6.0 million.

Unchanged dividends

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2019 to issue an unchanged dividend of CHF 0.80 per share from the capital contribution reserves.

CALIDA Holding AG increases stake in LAFUMA SA

CALIDA Holding AG further expanded its shareholding in the French subsidiary LAFUMA SA listed in Paris. In March 2018, the holding company acquired the 7.6 percent shareholding of long-standing anchor shareholder of LAFUMA Jean-Pierre Millet, and in June 2018 a further 8.5 percent was acquired from CDC Entreprises Elan PME. The CALIDA GROUP now holds 87.7 percent in the leading French outdoor clothing group.

Outlook 2019

The CALIDA GROUP sees the changes in customer behaviour as a great opportunity. Additional investments in digitalisation, e-commerce, omnichannel and internationalisation are planned so as to take advantage of this opportunity.

It is still difficult to assess the economic and political framework conditions in the Group's target markets. Nevertheless, the CALIDA GROUP expects stable earnings and results in 2019.

The annual report 2018 is available on the website at: http://www.calidagroup.com/investors/financial-reports

Sursee (Switzerland), 1 March 2019

Further information:

CALIDA Holding AG Reiner Pichler, CEO Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49 yvonne.baettig@calida.com

Key Figures CALIDA GROUP monetary values in MCHF (IFRS)

2018 2017 ± ± % Net sales 409.5 380.6 28.8 7.6% CALIDA 139.0 133.8 5.2 3.9% MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP (in m€) 101.4 95.7 5.7 6.0% AUBADE (in m€) 56.0 55.5 0.6 1.0% LAFUMA MOBILIER (in m€) 40.1 38.0 2.1 5.5% OXBOW (in m€) 28.4 26.8 1.6 6.1% Operating contribution 1 101.3 94.8 6.5 6.9% Operating result (EBIT) 21.6 21.6 0.0 0.0% EBIT margin (%) 5.3% 5.7% Net income 17.8 16.9 0.9 5.3% Operating cash flow 23.1 31.0 -7.9 -25.5% Equity ratio (%) 58.8% 62.6% Net cash 14.6 32.3 -17.8 -54.9% Headcount 2,997 2,936 62 2.1%

1 Operating contribution: Contribution after deduction of costs of goods sold and allocated sales and marketing costs

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. Encompassing the lingerie brands CALIDA and AUBADE, the MILLET, OXBOW, EIDER and LAFUMA brands in the Alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group achieved sales of around CHF 410 million in 2018 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange