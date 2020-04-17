CALIDA : Annual General Meeting approves all Board proposals

Log in
CALIDA HOLDING AG

(CALN)
04/17/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Media release CALIDA GROUP

CALIDA Holding AG's Annual General Meeting approves all Board proposals

At the Annual General Meeting of CALIDA Holding AG today, shareholders voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals on all agenda items.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard became the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Marco Gadola, who will act as Vice Chairman.

Erich Kellenberger and Gregor Greber were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The two members Dijana Kellenberger and Dr. Valentin Chapero stepped down from the Board of Directors.

The existing members proposed by the Board of Directors for re-election were all confirmed in office.

The remuneration report and the proposals for remunerating the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2021 financial year were also approved.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman / Reiner Pichler, CEO

Sursee (Switzerland), 17 April 2020

Further information:

CALIDA Holding AG

Reiner Pichler, CEO

Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49

www.calidagroup.com

CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. Encompassing the lingerie brands CALIDA and AUBADE, the MILLET, LAFUMA and OXBOW brands in the Alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group achieved sales of around CHF 404 million in 2019 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

Calida Holding AG published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 16:02:08 UTC
