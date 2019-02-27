CALIDA : Changes in the Board of Directors of the Calida Holding AG

Calida Holding AG press release

Changes in the Board of Directors of the Calida Holding AG

Calida Holding AG, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has announced the following changes to its Board of Directors. These changes will be prosposed to the shareholders of CALIDA Holding AG at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of 15 April:

• After 19 successful years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG, Dr. Thomas Lustenberger will step down from his position at the date of the Annual General Meeting of 15 April 2019. Under his leadership, the company has continuously developed from a Swiss lingerie producer with a rich tradition to a broadly positioned, internationally oriented lingerie and sportswear group. Thomas Lustenberger is a counsel of leading international law firm MeyerLustenberger Lachenal.

• The Board is proposing that Marco Gadola, currently Vice Chairman of the Calida Holding AG, take over the chairmanship. He has been a member of the Group's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee since 2011. Since March 2013 he has been CEO of internationally successful dentistry group Straumann, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the MCH Group (Swiss Exhibition) and in May 2019 he stands for the election to the Board of Directors of Mettler Toledo.

• Erich Kellenberger is stepping down from the Board of Directors for age reasons at the date of the Annual General Meeting of April 15 2019. He is a member of one of the founding families of CALIDA, which currently holds a 34.7 percent stake in Calida Holding AG as anchor shareholder. Erich Kellenberger has represented his family's interests on the Board of Directors since 1986.

• Erich Kellenberger's wife, Dijana Kellenberger, is being proposed as the new representative on the Board of Directors of the Calida Holding AG's largest shareholder. She previously performed various operational roles for the CALIDA brand. In 2000, she and her husband founded fashion chain Blue Lemon, which specialises in body and loungewear and which she manages at the operational level.

• Beat Grüring has also announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG as per date of the Annual General Meeting of 15 April 2019. He served on the supervisory board of the Calida Holding AG for 14 years. Beat Grüring has been co-owner and managing director of well-known Basel-based textile retail group Tally-Weijl since 1984.

• The Board of Directors is proposing Dr. Lukas Morscher as a new Board member. The 55-year-old Swiss citizen is a partner at Lenz & Stähelin, one of Switzerland's largest law firms, where he heads the Technology, Media, Telecommunications and Outsourcing practice (TMT) in Zurich. Lukas Morscher is an expert in corporate M&A and financial services. He sits on the boards of various unlisted companies.

The other acting members of the Board of Directors of Calida Holding AG, Nathalie Gaveau, Stefan Portmann and Dr. Valentin Chapero Rueda, are scheduled for re-election at the Annual General Meeting of Calida Holding AG on 15 April 2019.

Sursee (Switzerland), 27 February 2019

