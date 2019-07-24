Log in
CALIDA HOLDING AG

CALIDA HOLDING AG

(CALN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/23 11:30:22 am
27.1 CHF   -0.37%
HALF YEAR 2019 : Robust operating business
PU
04/17CALIDA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/15CALIDA : Annual General Meeting approves all Board proposals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Half year 2019: Robust operating business

07/24/2019 | 01:15am EDT

CALIDA GROUP press release

Half-year 2019: Robust operating business

All brands and sales channels continue to grow

With currency-adjusted growth of 4 percent, in the first half of 2019 the CALIDA GROUP achieved significant sales growth well above the level seen on the market. Moreover, the operating result also increased by more than 15 percent. The Group once again experienced growth across all of its brands and sales channels.

"The CALIDA GROUP has also shown in the first six months of the current year that it is able to anticipate and react to continuing challenges and changes significantly better than the rest of the market. We are leaders in key topics such as sustainability, digitalization and omni- channel. The systematic implementation of our corporate strategy is paying off. In this way, we are strengthening the foundation for further profitable growth", says Reiner Pichler, CEO of the

CALIDA GROUP.

Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased in the first half of 2019 in comparison to the corresponding prior-year period by 4.0 percent to CHF 196.6 million. Currency-adjusted sales in the wholesale business increased by 1.9 percent, the Retail and Outlet business increased by 2.8 percent and e-commerce even grew by 20.9 percent.

All of the Group's brands and sales channels have contributed to this growth in sales. This performance was delivered despite the intense structural changes that have taken place on the market in recent years. Indeed, it was also possible to gain further market shares during the reporting period, in the face of further shrinking or stagnating target markets.

The targeted investments in e-commerce made a significant contribution to sales growth and profit increase. The CALIDA GROUP continues to experience high double-digit growth online, generating around 12 percent of its sales online this year.

The substantial investments made in recent years have translated into profitable new business, which has had a positive impact on the Group's operating result. Despite investments in partnership models, the operating profit contribution increased slightly during the reporting period to CHF 44.9 million.

The operating result (EBIT) increased compared to the first six months of the prior year by 15.3 percent to CHF 6.3 million. Excluding the effects from the application of IFRS 16, the EBIT increased by 10.3 percent and the equity ratio, compared to June 2018, increased by 4.3 percentage points to 60.4 percent.

The CALIDA GROUP was able to increase sales and income across all its brands and sales channels during the reporting period.

The sales areas for the CALIDA brand were further developed in a targeted manner, which was reflected in a significant rise in sales and profit contribution. CALIDA is market leader in the lingerie segment in terms of using sustainable materials. The compostable "I LOVE NATURE" product lines were further expanded in 2019.

The luxury lingerie brand AUBADE has successfully found its way into renowned department stores and specialist retailers around the world. Sales via our own stores and sales-boosting omnichannel solutions are also being expanded systematically. AUBADE was able to increase its sales and profit contribution.

The MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, with its three brands MILLET, LAFUMA and EIDER, was also able to grow both on its home market in France as well as internationally in the reporting period. With double-digit growth rates, Japan is the largest export market for the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP's outdoor products.

The designer and producer of outdoor furniture LAFUMA MOBILIER, have the focus on targeted internationalization and tapping new market segments. The aim is to help reduce seasonal dependency on the summer business. Sales have also developed pleasingly at

LAFUMA MOBILIER.

After robust sales growth in recent years, the surf and lifestyle brand OXBOW once again performed well in the first half of 2019.

Looking forward to the second half of the year it can be assumed that the clear positioning of the individual brands and the ongoing investment in products, innovations and sales systems will be reflected in a currency-adjusted increase in sales. The CALIDA GROUP will further expand its market share in declining markets.

The half-year report 2019 is available on the website at: https://www.calidagroup.com/investors/financial-reports

Sursee (Switzerland), 24 July 2019

Further information: CALIDA Holding AG Reiner Pichler, CEO Tel.: +41 41 925 44 49 yvonne.baettig@calida.com

CALIDA GROUP is a globally active apparel group with its head office in Switzerland. Encompassing the lingerie brands CALIDA and AUBADE, the MILLET, OXBOW, EIDER and LAFUMA brands in the Alpine sports and outdoor segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The Group achieved sales of around CHF 410 million in 2018 with around 3,000 employees. The CALIDA GROUP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

Calida Holding AG published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 05:14:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 21,7 M
Net income 2019 15,5 M
Finance 2019 19,6 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 223 M
Chart CALIDA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CALIDA Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIDA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00  CHF
Last Close Price 27,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reiner Pichler Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Lustenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Gemperle Chief Operating Officer
Sacha D. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Beat Grüring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIDA HOLDING AG-11.04%229
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE48.45%217 287
VF CORPORATION23.73%34 489
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.39%24 459
UNDER ARMOUR53.88%11 322
MONCLER32.08%10 902
