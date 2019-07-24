CALIDA GROUP press release

Half-year 2019: Robust operating business

All brands and sales channels continue to grow

With currency-adjusted growth of 4 percent, in the first half of 2019 the CALIDA GROUP achieved significant sales growth well above the level seen on the market. Moreover, the operating result also increased by more than 15 percent. The Group once again experienced growth across all of its brands and sales channels.

"The CALIDA GROUP has also shown in the first six months of the current year that it is able to anticipate and react to continuing challenges and changes significantly better than the rest of the market. We are leaders in key topics such as sustainability, digitalization and omni- channel. The systematic implementation of our corporate strategy is paying off. In this way, we are strengthening the foundation for further profitable growth", says Reiner Pichler, CEO of the

CALIDA GROUP.

Adjusted for currency effects, net sales increased in the first half of 2019 in comparison to the corresponding prior-year period by 4.0 percent to CHF 196.6 million. Currency-adjusted sales in the wholesale business increased by 1.9 percent, the Retail and Outlet business increased by 2.8 percent and e-commerce even grew by 20.9 percent.

All of the Group's brands and sales channels have contributed to this growth in sales. This performance was delivered despite the intense structural changes that have taken place on the market in recent years. Indeed, it was also possible to gain further market shares during the reporting period, in the face of further shrinking or stagnating target markets.

The targeted investments in e-commerce made a significant contribution to sales growth and profit increase. The CALIDA GROUP continues to experience high double-digit growth online, generating around 12 percent of its sales online this year.

The substantial investments made in recent years have translated into profitable new business, which has had a positive impact on the Group's operating result. Despite investments in partnership models, the operating profit contribution increased slightly during the reporting period to CHF 44.9 million.

The operating result (EBIT) increased compared to the first six months of the prior year by 15.3 percent to CHF 6.3 million. Excluding the effects from the application of IFRS 16, the EBIT increased by 10.3 percent and the equity ratio, compared to June 2018, increased by 4.3 percentage points to 60.4 percent.

The CALIDA GROUP was able to increase sales and income across all its brands and sales channels during the reporting period.

The sales areas for the CALIDA brand were further developed in a targeted manner, which was reflected in a significant rise in sales and profit contribution. CALIDA is market leader in the lingerie segment in terms of using sustainable materials. The compostable "I LOVE NATURE" product lines were further expanded in 2019.