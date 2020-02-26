Alexandra Scoggin Named Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for CBC Business Credit

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced that Alexandra Scoggin has joined the CBC Business Credit team as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. A department within California Bank of Commerce, CBC Business Credit offers asset-based financing to a broad array of businesses. Scoggin will be based in Southern California.



“Alexandra joins our team with more than 13 years of experience in factoring,” said Senior Vice President for CBC Business Credit, Amy Efland. “Her financial factoring experience combined with her extensive knowledge of multiple industries makes her a great addition to our growing team.”

Scoggin previously served as Vice President of Business Development at Goodman Capital Finance. During that time, she became the highest-ranking salesperson four out of her six years there. Her role also entailed negotiating favorable financing proposals for new business prospects, offering lending options to achieve profitability objectives for the company and maintaining client relations. She has also worked at Bibby Financial, Continental Business Credit and Merchant Factors.

Her knowledge and passion for receivable finance lending has led her to become a guest instructor at California State University, Northridge and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), where she helps younger generations achieve their goals of becoming business owners. Scoggin is an active member of the International Factoring Association, the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC), the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), the Commercial Finance Association and the Commercial Finance Conference of California (CFCC) and serves on the boards of National Jewish Health and City of Hope.

For more information about CBC Business Credit, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com/cbc-business-credit .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

