Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  California BanCorp    CALB

CALIFORNIA BANCORP

(CALB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alexandra Scoggin Named Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for CBC Business Credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 05:04pm EST

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), today announced that Alexandra Scoggin has joined the CBC Business Credit team as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. A department within California Bank of Commerce, CBC Business Credit offers asset-based financing to a broad array of businesses. Scoggin will be based in Southern California.

“Alexandra joins our team with more than 13 years of experience in factoring,” said Senior Vice President for CBC Business Credit, Amy Efland. “Her financial factoring experience combined with her extensive knowledge of multiple industries makes her a great addition to our growing team.”

Scoggin previously served as Vice President of Business Development at Goodman Capital Finance. During that time, she became the highest-ranking salesperson four out of her six years there. Her role also entailed negotiating favorable financing proposals for new business prospects, offering lending options to achieve profitability objectives for the company and maintaining client relations. She has also worked at Bibby Financial, Continental Business Credit and Merchant Factors.

Her knowledge and passion for receivable finance lending has led her to become a guest instructor at California State University, Northridge and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), where she helps younger generations achieve their goals of becoming business owners. Scoggin is an active member of the International Factoring Association, the Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC), the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), the Commercial Finance Association and the Commercial Finance Conference of California (CFCC) and serves on the boards of National Jewish Health and City of Hope.

For more information about CBC Business Credit, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com/cbc-business-credit.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce
California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp
Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Amy Efland, (408) 380-8642
Senior Vice President, CBC Business Credit
aefland@bankcbc.com

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748
AMF Media Group
caitie@amfmediagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CALIFORNIA BANCORP
05:04pAlexandra Scoggin Named Vice President of Marketing and Business Development ..
GL
02/20California Bank of Commerce Welcomes Gokul Nair to its Treasury Management Gr..
GL
02/18California Bank of Commerce Appoints Frank Muller to Board of Directors
GL
02/11California Bank of Commerce Adds Michael Nicita as Executive Vice President, ..
GL
02/05California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ..
GL
2019California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
GL
2019Justin Carter Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President of Business..
GL
2019California Bank of Commerce Adds Benjamin Fong to Professional Banking Divis..
GL
2019California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
GL
2019California Bank of Commerce Introduces Treasury Management Consulting Offerin..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45,2 M
EBIT 2019 14,2 M
Net income 2019 8,73 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 167 M
Chart CALIFORNIA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
California BanCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 20,60  $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Shelton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen A. Cortese Chairman
Thomas A. Sa COO, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Andrew J. Armanino Director
Edward B. Collins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA BANCORP3.00%167
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.64%168 446
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.20%65 191
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%57 718
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.96%49 795
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.97%48 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group