California Bank of Commerce Reinvigorates Brand

06/10/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), has announced a new look reflecting its role as The Premier Business Bank in Northern California. The aesthetic showcases CBC’s progressive and sophisticated approach to business banking.

“Business banking requires a customized, solutions-based approach executed by knowledgeable and experienced bankers,” said Steve Shelton, California Bank of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer. “At California Bank of Commerce, business banking is all we do. We remain committed to staying on the frontline, helping companies succeed in a constantly evolving and dynamic environment.”

CBC’s rebrand goes beyond a new look and feel. The bank is also demonstrating how it keeps pace with its clients in an ever-changing industry by:

  • Rolling out a new online banking platform customized for user experience and enhanced with top-tier data security.
  • Announcing the formation of a commercial banking team in the Sacramento Valley, which will allow CBC to expand and diversify its client base in Northern California.
  • Expanding its services for legal, accounting and insurance firms through CBC Professional Banking.
  • Expanding banking solutions for dental and veterinary practices to the Pacific Northwest through CBC Practice Banking.

“CBC offers the power and sophistication of a money center bank but with the personal service of a local bank,” said Tom Park, Senior Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Banking Officer. “This is what sets us apart in the marketplace.”

For the past 12 years, CBC has created and maintained a reputation of adding value to middle market companies with $10 to $200 million in revenue. CBC recently reached more than $1 billion in total assets, a testament to its premier business banking model and quality business clients.

To see California Bank of Commerce’s refreshed look, visit its website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce  
California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.  

California BanCorp Contacts
Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and CEO
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Media Contact
Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748
AMF Media Group
caitie@amfmediagroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
