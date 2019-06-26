Log in
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP

(CRC)
California Resources Corporation : Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/26/2019

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) will host its second quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 1st at 5:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. PDT). The Company’s earnings and guidance will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link http://dpregister.com/10132315. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access via webcast at www.crc.com, fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 30 days and available online on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 711 M
EBIT 2019 679 M
Net income 2019 66,0 M
Debt 2019 5 075 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
P/E ratio 2020 4,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 928 M
Chart CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Stevens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Non-Executive Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Marshall D. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cynthia J. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP11.56%820
CNOOC LTD9.05%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.14%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.3.25%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.72%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.92%35 163
