California Resources Corp

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC)
12/21 10:02:17 pm
14.82 USD   -4.76%
California Resources Corporation : to Participate in January 2019 Investor Conference

12/24/2018 | 12:02pm CET

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Mark Smith, CRC’s Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2019 on January 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Presentation materials for the conference will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 638 M
EBIT 2018 590 M
Net income 2018 -34,7 M
Debt 2018 5 075 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 720 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Stevens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Non-Executive Chairman
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Marshall D. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cynthia J. Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP-23.77%720
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.95%68 844
CNOOC LTD4.10%66 394
EOG RESOURCES-19.14%50 602
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.57%45 286
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-29.68%28 000
