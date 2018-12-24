California Resources Corporation : to Participate in January 2019 Investor Conference

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Mark Smith, CRC’s Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2019 on January 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Presentation materials for the conference will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

