California Resources Corporation : to Participate in January 2019 Investor Conference

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent
California-based oil and gas exploration and production company,
announced that Mark Smith, CRC’s Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Global
Energy Conference 2019 on January 8, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Presentation materials for the conference will be available on the day
of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the
“Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.
About California Resources Corporation
California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural
gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated
basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively
within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated
infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using
advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying
affordable energy for California by Californians.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005040/en/