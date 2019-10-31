California Resources Corporation : to Participate in November 2019 Investor Conference

Log in
0
10/31/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

 

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Todd Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Energy Conference. He will be presenting at 2:00 pm EST on November 13th in Miami, Florida.

Presentation materials and the link to the live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 648 M
EBIT 2019 418 M
Net income 2019 -51,3 M
Debt 2019 5 228 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,79x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,49x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 296 M
Chart CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
California Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 6,05  $
Spread / Highest target 479%
Spread / Average Target 189%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Stevens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Williams Executive Vice President-Operations & Geoscience
Shawn M. Kerns Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Marshall D. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION-64.50%296
CNOOC LIMITED-2.30%67 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.72%60 394
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.66%40 404
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.04%36 996
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.40%30 243
