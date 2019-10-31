California Resources Corporation : to Participate in November 2019 Investor Conference

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Todd Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Energy Conference. He will be presenting at 2:00 pm EST on November 13th in Miami, Florida.

Presentation materials and the link to the live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California on a gross-operated basis. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

