California Water Service : Cal Water Begins Water Infrastructure Improvement Project in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) has begun a water infrastructure upgrade in Salinas that will strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency, as well as enhance fire protection in northern Salinas.

The project, which is expected to be completed in April, includes the installation of 1,180 feet of new 8-inch water main, 220 feet of new 6-inch water main, and 65 new 1-inch service connections to replace aging mains in the area. Crews will also install three new fire hydrants as part of the project.

'The installation of these water mains will enable us to continue providing safe and reliable water service to Salinas residents and businesses for years to come. The addition of three new fire hydrants will also ensure our first responders have the water they need to protect the community in the event of an emergency,' said District Manager Brenda Granillo. 'This project is just one of the ways Cal Water is working to always provide quality, service, and value to our customers.'

The new water main will be installed on Polk Street, Polk Circle, and Monroe Street. The work will be performed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and crews will make every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction. When the work is completed, all impacted streets, sod, and landscaping will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Additionally, water quality testing will be conducted when construction has been completed. After tests results are returned, individual water services will be connected to the new main.

Cal Water serves about 123,000 people through 28,500 service connections in Salinas and about two million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1962. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.