Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

California Water Service : Cal Water Begins Water Infrastructure Improvement Project in Salinas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:37pm EST

SALINAS, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) has begun a water infrastructure upgrade in Salinas that will strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency, as well as enhance fire protection in northern Salinas.

The project, which is expected to be completed in April, includes the installation of 1,180 feet of new 8-inch water main, 220 feet of new 6-inch water main, and 65 new 1-inch service connections to replace aging mains in the area. Crews will also install three new fire hydrants as part of the project.

'The installation of these water mains will enable us to continue providing safe and reliable water service to Salinas residents and businesses for years to come. The addition of three new fire hydrants will also ensure our first responders have the water they need to protect the community in the event of an emergency,' said District Manager Brenda Granillo. 'This project is just one of the ways Cal Water is working to always provide quality, service, and value to our customers.'

The new water main will be installed on Polk Street, Polk Circle, and Monroe Street. The work will be performed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and crews will make every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction. When the work is completed, all impacted streets, sod, and landscaping will be restored to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Additionally, water quality testing will be conducted when construction has been completed. After tests results are returned, individual water services will be connected to the new main.

Cal Water serves about 123,000 people through 28,500 service connections in Salinas and about two million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1962. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 17:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
12:37pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Begins Water Infrastructure Improvement Pro..
PU
02/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earn..
AQ
02/07California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Ear..
GL
02/05CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and..
AQ
02/04California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water an..
GL
01/30Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approves General Rate Case for Hawaii Wate..
GL
01/30CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/30California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 296th Consecutive ..
GL
01/29CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Donates More Than $1,000,000 in 2018 to Improve..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 686 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 59,0 M
Debt 2018 827 M
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 41,66
P/E ratio 2019 35,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,77x
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 2 443 M
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,5 $
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu VP-Customer Services & Information Technology
Richard P. Magnuson Lead Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP8.14%2 443
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT5.29%12 057
UNITED UTILITIES10.57%7 155
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO20.98%6 990
AQUA AMERICA INC5.03%6 381
SEVERN TRENT8.32%6 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.