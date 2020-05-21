California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Construction of Water Storage Tank and Booster Station to Support Stockton Customers

Cal Water Completes Construction of Water Storage Tank and Booster Station to Support Stockton Customers

May 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM PDT

STOCKTON, Calif. - As part of its commitment to ensure critical infrastructure remains safe and reliable, California Water Service (Cal Water) has completed important water infrastructure upgrades in southern Stockton that will provide customers and firefighters the water they need for their everyday and emergency needs.

The projects, which went into service this month and will be completed within the next couple of months, included the construction and installation of a new 2.6-million-gallon steel water storage tank and booster pump station at Cal Water's South El Dorado Street facility. The upgrade will ensure there is a reliable supply of water to meet current and future local customer demand and that water is pumped evenly throughout the system. Additionally, the new storage tank and booster station will increase emergency water storage and enhance fire protection for first responders. Crews also installed a new permanent generator to ensure water service will remain reliable during any power outages.

'As essential service workers, our crews are working hard every day to keep delivering quality, service, and value to Stockton residents and businesses,' said District Manager Jeremiah Mecham. 'These important infrastructure upgrades will enable us to provide a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to our customers for their drinking, cooking, handwashing, and other household needs, both now and for years to come, and help first responders protect the community during an emergency.'

Crews also installed a new bio-retention, vegetated, drought-tolerant area and grassy swale to reduce storm water runoff to the city's storm drain system. Crews will soon install new street curbs, sidewalks, and gutters around the site, as well as new trees and landscaping.

Cal Water serves about 172,700 people through 44,200 service connections in Stockton and about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.