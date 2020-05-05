Log in
California Water Service : Cal Water Completes Installation of New Water Main in Kernville, Begins New Project in Bodfish

05/05/2020 | 02:49pm EDT
Cal Water Completes Installation of New Water Main in Kernville, Begins New Project in Bodfish
May 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM PDT

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - As part of its commitment to ensuring critical infrastructure remains safe and reliable, California Water Service (Cal Water) is conducting two important water infrastructure upgrades in Kernville and Bodfish. These projects will help ensure customers and firefighters continue to have the water they need for their everyday and emergency needs.

The Kernville project, which began in January and was recently completed, included the installation of 1,000 feet of new 6-inch PVC water main and the replacement of 16 individual customer service connections. Crews also replaced two fire hydrants to improve access for firefighters. Installation took place on Rio Vista Drive, from Sirretta Street to Durwood Street, and on Cannell Drive, from Durwood Street to Rio Vista Drive.

Cal Water will also begin a water main replacement project to support customers in Bodfish in mid-May, permit depending. The project, which is expected to be completed in the fall, includes the installation of 2,540 feet of new 6-inch PVC water main and 32 new individual customer service connections. Crews will also replace three fire hydrants and add two new hydrants. The work will take place on Columbus Avenue, from Elk Drive to North Drive, and on Elk Drive, from Columbus Avenue to North Drive.

Crews will make every effort to minimize traffic delays in Bodfish during construction, which will be performed Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing before connecting existing individual customer service lines to the new water main.

With the importance of this project to ensure continued public health and safety, and the guidance the utility has received from the Environmental Protection Agency and California State Water Resources Control Board, this project meets the standard of an essential governmental service and has been permitted to proceed.

To ensure the health and safety of Cal Water employees and contractors during this public health emergency, the utility has established various protocols. Workers are complying with all social distancing guidelines, as well as upholding the highest standard in personal hygiene and workplace sanitation practices. Additionally, Cal Water and the construction contractor will continue to observe other safe construction practices that are standard protocols.

'As essential service workers, our crews are working hard every day to deliver quality, service, and value to residents and businesses throughout the Kern River Valley,' said Local Manager Jon Yasin. 'These important infrastructure upgrades will enable us to keep delivering a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water to our customers for their drinking, cooking, handwashing, and other household needs, both now and for years to come. Additionally, it will help first responders protect the community during an emergency.'

Cal Water serves approximately 5,400 people through 3,900 service connections in the Kern River Valley and about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 2000. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 18:48:01 UTC
