California Water Service Group Releases 2017-2018 Corporate Citizenship Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) today announced that it has published its 2017-2018 Corporate Citizenship Report entitled, “Living Our Purpose.” The report highlights the utility’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders through economic, social, and environmental responsibility.

“Living Our Purpose,” available at www.calwatergroup.com/citizenship , showcases achievements of the company’s 1,176 employees in California, Washington, Hawaii, and New Mexico. Highlights of the report include:

Treatment and programs to meet new water quality regulations

More customer service options to help customers save time, reduce clutter, and manage their accounts conveniently

Continued focus on affordability, support for its service areas and under-served communities, and investment in water system infrastructure

Safety and security measures, both physical and cyber, to protect workers and customers

Diversity, inclusion, and initiatives to support all employees

Corporate governance and cost recovery

Steps to reduce the utility’s environmental footprint, manage groundwater basins, and protect wildlife

“Our promise is to provide quality, service, and value to our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and to do that, we must respect the environment and remain focused on being a good corporate citizen,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “I’m proud to be part of a company and team of employees who believe in doing the right thing, which enables us to deliver on this promise each and every day.”

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Hawaii Water Service. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Contact:

Yvonne Kingman

(310) 257-1434