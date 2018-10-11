Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP (CWT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

California Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its third quarter 2018 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018. 

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference.  The 2018 third quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 9442499.  A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018 through January 1, 2019, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 9442499.  The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal.  Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Contact:
Tom Smegal (408) 367-8200 (analysts)
Shannon Dean (408) 367-8243 (media)

Group Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
10:31pCalifornia Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results ..
GL
10:22aCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Launches Fifth Annual Classroom Conservation Competit..
AQ
10:20aCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Named Great Place to Work for Third Year in a R..
AQ
12:53aCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Scammers Targeting Utility Customers in King City Are..
PU
10/09CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Launches Fifth Annual Classroom Conservation Competit..
AQ
10/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Named Great Place to Work® for Third Year in a ..
AQ
10/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Marysville District Supports Local Homeless Youth
AQ
10/08CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Begins Water Main Replacement Project in Chico Distri..
AQ
10/05CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Begins Water Main Replacement Project in Chico Distri..
PU
10/04CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Marysville District Supports Local Homeless Youth
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Hey You, Dividend Investor, Are You Doing It Wrong? 
09/24Got A Buck For Retirement? You're Beating Most Americans 
09/183 Reasons Most People Can't Retire 
09/14California Water Service sells $300M of first mortgage bonds 
08/29DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : California Water Service Group 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 682 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 62,8 M
Debt 2018 779 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 33,27
P/E ratio 2019 29,47
EV / Sales 2018 4,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 2 047 M
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Chairman
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu VP-Customer Services & Information Technology
Richard P. Magnuson Lead Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-6.26%2 047
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-18.82%11 290
AQUA AMERICA INC-4.31%6 711
UNITED UTILITIES-13.03%6 505
SEVERN TRENT-13.14%5 888
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-14.51%5 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.