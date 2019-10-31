Log in
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
California Water Service Group and ProcureAbility Given “Innovations in Governance and Compliance” Award by SIG

10/31/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), a premier global sourcing association, presented California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) and its partner ProcureAbility with an “Innovations in Governance and Compliance” award at the organization’s recently announced 2019 annual Future of Sourcing Awards. This distinction was given for Group’s transformation of its contract management from localized practices into standardized processes supported by a suite of user-friendly mobile apps to facilitate field inspections, contract compliance, and regulatory governance.

According to SIG, its awards program recognizes individuals and companies that are transforming, innovating, and leading the sourcing, procurement, and outsourcing industry. Winners represented the best of innovation and showcased the greatest achievement in fundamentally changing the nature of their business.

Group used a focus group with cross-functional team members to develop, deploy, and utilize mobile apps designed to both increase uniformity of processes across the company’s multi-state operations, and reduce third-party risks associated with significant contracted construction labor investments. Due to the continuous improvement of the apps based on employee feedback, user adoption has been high and the apps continue to be adopted for additional business functions, according to Group.

 “Standardizing and improving our procurement processes through these innovative programs not only increases our efficiency, but also enhances our compliance efforts with regard to contracts and regulatory governance,” said President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “All of these benefit our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and enable us to fulfill our promise to provide quality, service, and value.”

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.  California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
ykingman@calwater.com
310-257-1434

© GlobeNewswire 2019
