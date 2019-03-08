Log in
California Water Service : New Mexico Water Encourages Local Customers to Review Consumer Confidence Reports

03/08/2019 | 02:05pm EST

RIO COMMUNITIES, New Mexico - New Mexico Water Service (New Mexico Water) has published its 2018 water quality reports for customers to learn about their local water supply. The annual report, also known as a Consumer Confidence Report or CCR, for each system is available on the utility's web site at www.newmexicowater.com/waterquality/water-quality-report.

The reports can be viewed and downloaded through this link. Customers who do not have internet access may request a copy by calling (505) 864-2218 or visiting one of New Mexico Water's Customer Centers at either 401 Horner Street, Rio Communities, NM 87002 or 608 Butte Boulevard, Elephant Butte, NM 87935.

'Providing our customers a safe, reliable, and high-quality water supply is our top priority, and we are proud to announce that we met all primary and secondary state and federal water quality standards for all of our systems last year,' said General Manager Jeremiah Mecham. 'We encourage our customers to take a look at their 2018 CCRs to get a better understanding of how their water is treated and tested, and how New Mexico Water is working to make good things happen for our local customers.'

New Mexico Water Service serves about 16,000 people through 8,200 water and wastewater service connections in its Rio Communities, Rio Del Oro, Meadow Lake, Indian Hills, Squaw Valley, Elephant Butte, Sandia Knolls, Juan Tomas, and Cypress Gardens systems in New Mexico. More information can be found online at www.newmexicowater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 19:04:02 UTC
