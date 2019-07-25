California Water Service : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Underway in Los Altos

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) crews are at work in Los Altos' Rancho neighborhood and the surrounding areas, installing a new water pipeline that will strengthen infrastructure reliability and resiliency for customers and enhance fire protection in the area for first responders.

The project, which is expected to be completed in late August, includes the installation of 4,200 feet of new 16-inch, ductile iron water main on Covington Road, between Parma Way and South El Monte Avenue, and extending to the intersection of Foothill Expressway and South El Monte Avenue. It is the first of a two-phase project to extend a new, large-capacity water main through this residential part of Los Altos, and enable crews to take portions of an existing 18-inch water main along Foothill Expressway out of service for maintenance or replacement without impacting water service.

'This water infrastructure upgrade will ensure water service remains reliable for our community both during normal operations and in the event of a natural disaster or wildland fire,' said Cal Water District Manager Ron Richardson. 'Investments in our water system like this project mean our customers can continue to receive the quality, service, and value we promise to them, both now and for decades to come.'

Work is being performed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and crews are making every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction. When the project is completed, crews will restore all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Following installation, water service will be temporarily interrupted for one to two hours while crews connect the new pipeline to the existing system. Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns.

Cal Water serves approximately 70,100 people through 19,000 service connections in the Los Altos area and about two million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1931. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.