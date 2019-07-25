Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  California Water Service Group    CWT

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

(CWT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

California Water Service : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Underway in Los Altos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) crews are at work in Los Altos' Rancho neighborhood and the surrounding areas, installing a new water pipeline that will strengthen infrastructure reliability and resiliency for customers and enhance fire protection in the area for first responders.

The project, which is expected to be completed in late August, includes the installation of 4,200 feet of new 16-inch, ductile iron water main on Covington Road, between Parma Way and South El Monte Avenue, and extending to the intersection of Foothill Expressway and South El Monte Avenue. It is the first of a two-phase project to extend a new, large-capacity water main through this residential part of Los Altos, and enable crews to take portions of an existing 18-inch water main along Foothill Expressway out of service for maintenance or replacement without impacting water service.

'This water infrastructure upgrade will ensure water service remains reliable for our community both during normal operations and in the event of a natural disaster or wildland fire,' said Cal Water District Manager Ron Richardson. 'Investments in our water system like this project mean our customers can continue to receive the quality, service, and value we promise to them, both now and for decades to come.'

Work is being performed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and crews are making every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction. When the project is completed, crews will restore all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction to as close to the previous condition as possible.

Following installation, water service will be temporarily interrupted for one to two hours while crews connect the new pipeline to the existing system. Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns.

Cal Water serves approximately 70,100 people through 19,000 service connections in the Los Altos area and about two million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1931. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 17:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
01:45pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Underway in ..
PU
07/22CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Completed in..
AQ
07/11CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results ..
AQ
07/11CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Cal Water Constructs New Well and Treatment Station i..
PU
07/01CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Ser..
AQ
07/01California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Se..
GL
06/24CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive..
PU
06/24CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Cons..
AQ
06/24California Water Service Group Named a Bay Area Top Workplace for Eighth Con..
GL
06/18CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 714 M
EBIT 2019 126 M
Net income 2019 67,5 M
Debt 2019 911 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 38,3x
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,88x
EV / Sales2020 4,79x
Capitalization 2 569 M
Chart CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
Duration : Period :
California Water Service Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,17  $
Last Close Price 53,37  $
Spread / Highest target -0,69%
Spread / Average Target -9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Kropelnicki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas F. Smegal Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael B. Luu VP-Customer Services & Information Technology
Richard P. Magnuson Lead Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP11.98%2 569
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT25.03%13 840
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP67.30%9 569
AQUA AMERICA INC19.45%8 811
UNITED UTILITIES7.25%6 727
SEVERN TRENT12.37%6 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group