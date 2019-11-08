Log in
California Water Service : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Begin In Redondo Beach

TORRANCE, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) will begin a water infrastructure upgrade in Redondo Beach that will strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency for customers' everyday needs. The upgrade will also enhance fire protection in the area to enable firefighters to better protect the community during emergencies.

The project, which is scheduled to begin in early November, and is expected to take approximately eight weeks, includes the installation of 2,440 feet of new 8-inch water main. Crews will also install new, individual service connections and one new fire hydrant. Installation will take place on Pacific Coast Highway, from Diamond Street to Beryl Street, and on North Gertruda Avenue, between North Catalina Avenue and the end of the cul-de-sac at the intersection of Beryl Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

'This infrastructure upgrade will help protect against leaks and ensure we can continue to deliver safe, high-quality drinking water to Redondo Beach residents and businesses for years to come. Improved access to our water system will also help firefighters protect the community in the event of an emergency,' said District Manager Dan Armendariz. 'Proactive, strategic investments such as this one in our water system are critical to our continued ability to deliver quality, service, and value to our customers.'

Construction will be performed mostly overnight, Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., in order to alleviate traffic congestion. After construction is completed, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual service lines to the new water main. Water service will be temporarily interrupted for one to two hours while individual services are connected to the new water mains and put into service. Residents will be notified in advance of any planned shutdowns, which are normally scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will also restore all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction.

Cal Water serves approximately 313,400 people through 87,900 service connections in its system and another 44,600 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the City of Hawthorne. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about two million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Disclaimer

California Water Service Group published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:14:09 UTC
