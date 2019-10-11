California Water Service : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project to Begin in North Redondo Beach

TORRANCE, Calif. - California Water Service (Cal Water) will begin a water infrastructure upgrade in northern Redondo Beach that will strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency for customers' everyday needs. The upgrade will also enhance fire protection in the area to enable firefighters to protect the community during emergencies.

The project, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 14 and expected to take approximately four weeks, will include the installation of 3,757 feet of new 6-inch PVC water main, as well as the replacement of two existing fire hydrants and individual service connections. Installation will take place on 182nd Place, from Felton Lane to Firmona Avenue; 183rd Street, from Inglewood Avenue to Felton Lane; 184th Street, from Felton Lane to Firmona Avenue; and 185th Street, from Inglewood Avenue to Felton Lane. No Cal Water work will be done on Inglewood Avenue itself.

'These investments in our water system will help protect against leaks and ensure we can continue to deliver safe, high-quality drinking water to our northern Redondo Beach customers for years to come. Additionally, the upgrade will ensure our firefighters have the water they need during emergencies,' said District Manager Dan Armendariz. 'Proactive upgrades such as this are an example of our commitment to deliver quality, service, and value to North Redondo residents and businesses.'

Crews will make every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction, which will be performed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. After construction is completed, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual service lines to the new water main. Crews will also restore all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction.

Cal Water serves approximately 313,400 people through 87,900 service connections in its systems and another 44,600 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the City of Hawthorne. Company-wide, Cal Water serves about two million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1927. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.