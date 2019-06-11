NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) announced today that California Water Service Company (Cal Water), a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, sold $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds in a private placement.



The financing consists of $100,000,000 of 3.40% bonds, series VVV, maturing June 11, 2029; $100,000,000 of 4.07% bonds, series WWW, maturing June 11, 2049; and $200,000,000 of 4.17% bonds, series YYY, maturing June 11, 2059 (the Bonds). The Bonds closed on June 11, 2019.

Interest on the Bonds will accrue semi-annually and be payable in arrears. The Bonds will rank equally with all of Cal Water's other First Mortgage Bonds and will be secured by liens on Cal Water's properties, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens.

Cal Water plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Bonds to pay down outstanding short-term borrowings and to redeem bond series UUU.

The Bonds have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Bonds. The matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. California Water Service Group is providing this information as of the date of this news release and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

