CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED    CE1   AU000000CE10

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
06 April 2020 : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

04/06/2020 | 04:28am EDT

April 6, 2020

Date of Annual General Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29 May 2020.

An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. In accordance with clause 13.3 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 16 April 2020. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00pm (Perth time) on 16 April 2020 at the Company's registered office.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Micheal Dobovich

Glenn Whiddon

Mark Freeman

President (Canada)

Chairman

CFO

E: mdobovich@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

E: mfreeman@calimaenergy.com

T+ 1 403 389 1226

T:+61 410 612 920

T: +61 412 692 146

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:27:07 UTC
