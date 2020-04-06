06 April 2020 : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

April 6, 2020
Date of Annual General Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29 May 2020.
An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. In accordance with clause 13.3 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 16 April 2020. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00pm (Perth time) on 16 April 2020 at the Company's registered office.
For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact:
|
Micheal Dobovich
|
Glenn Whiddon
|
Mark Freeman
|
President (Canada)
|
Chairman
|
CFO
|
E: mdobovich@calimaenergy.com
|
E: glenn@lagral.com
|
E: mfreeman@calimaenergy.com
|
T+ 1 403 389 1226
|
T:+61 410 612 920
|
T: +61 412 692 146
|
|
|
|
Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086
|
|
1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275
|
|
Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
