06 April 2020 : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

April 6, 2020

Date of Annual General Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29 May 2020.

An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. In accordance with clause 13.3 of the Company's Constitution, the closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 16 April 2020. Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00pm (Perth time) on 16 April 2020 at the Company's registered office.

