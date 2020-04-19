Log in
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
20 April 2020 : Transformational Acquisition of Tommy Lakes Closes

04/19/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

April 20, 2020

Transformational Acquisition of

Tommy Lakes Infrastructure Closes

Highlights:

  • Calima's acquisition of the Tommy Lakes Infrastructure has closed.
  • The Facilities provide Calima with pipeline access to regional, national and US markets via the major pipeline networks such as NGTL, Alliance and T-North.
  • The Facilities are fully permitted and have been preserved for future recommissioning.
  • Estimated replacement value: A$85 million.
  • Acquisition costs came in materially under budget at ~A$750,000. Holding costs are anticipated at A$500,000 per annum.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on the acquisition of the Tommy Lakes Infrastructure ("Facilities") as announced on 19 February 2020.

Micheal Dobovich, President commented: "The acquisition of the Facilities is a major milestone for Calima. We are now in a position that with stable market conditions, the Calima Lands could be brought into production within 6-9 months. The suspension operations have been done to a very high level and in a manner which allows them to be re-started efficiently when the Calima Lands are brought into production. I am also pleased to announce that the acquisition was completed under budget with a total expenditure to complete the acquisition and shut-in estimated at ~A$750,000. Together with its advisors, Calima is diligently working on a strategy for the development of these lands".

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Figure One - Tommy Lakes Field A. Tank storeage, liquids handling facility and West 3 compressor, B. Field office, control room and camp facility, C. West 2 Compressor, D. West 1 Compressor, E. Location where the Tommy Lakes pipeline crosses underneath the Sikanni Chief River.

Figure two - The Tommy Lakes Infrastructure lies immediately north of the

Calima Lands and offers the closest, most cost-effectivetie-in to processing facilities and sales pipelines

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Micheal Dobovich

Glenn Whiddon

Mark Freeman

President (Canada)

Chairman

CFO

E: mdobovich@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

E: mfreeman@calimaenergy.com

T+ 1 403 389 1226

T:+61 410 612 920

T: +61 412 692 146

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited owns and operates 63,103 acres of drilling and production rights for the Montney Formation in British Columbia ("Calima Lands"). During 2019, the Company drilled three successful wells, resulting in a maiden contingent resource estimate of 196.1 Mmboe as announced on 8 July 2019.









Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 03:40:11 UTC
