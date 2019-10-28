Log in
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
0.009 AUD   --.--%
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/2223 OCTOBER 2019 : Namibia PEL 90 Sale Completed
PU
29 October 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

10/28/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

ASX Code: CE1

October 29, 2019

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr Brett Lawrence has been appointed as Non-ExecutiveDirector of the Company.

Mr Lawrence is a 15-year veteran of the oil and gas industry and holds a Master of Petroleum Engineering, a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) and Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from Curtin University in Western Australia. Mr Lawrence worked with Apache Energy for over eight years, performing roles in drilling engineering, reservoir engineering, project development and commercial management and has held senior roles in the commercial, financial and corporate arenas with various ASX listed public companies. He is currently a senior executive with a family office investment firm associated with Mr Craig Burton who directly and indirectly owns 10.11% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Calima Managing Director Alan Stein commented: "I would like to welcome Mr Lawrence to the Calima team and look forward to working with him as we progress towards the next phase of development of the Company."

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company which owns and operates Montney drilling rights in British Columbia. Calima's neighbour's in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:11:01 UTC
