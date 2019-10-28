Log in
CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

(CE1)
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
10:12p29 OCTOBER 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice
10/2223 OCTOBER 2019 : Namibia PEL 90 Sale Completed
29 October 2019 : Initial Director's Interest Notice

10/28/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Calima Energy Ltd

ACN

117 227 086

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brett Lawrence

Date of appointment

29 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Brett Lawrence

1,428,217 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Investment A/C>1

Elena II Pty Ltd 2

112,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1Brett Lawrence is the trustee and

beneficiary of The Arcadia

Investment A/C.

2Brett Lawrence is the sole director

of Elena II Pty Ltd, and the

beneficiary of the BVCC Fund A/C.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:11:01 UTC
