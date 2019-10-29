30 OCTOBER 2019 Quarterly Activities Report - 30 September 2019 Calima Energy Limited ABN: 17 117 227 086 ASX Code: CE1 Calima Energy Limited is an international oil and gas company with more than 67,900 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil andgas play in Canada. 2,155,572,225 fully paid ordinary shares (quoted) Directors Glenn Whiddon (Chairman) Alan Stein (Managing Director) Jonathan Taylor (Technical Director) Neil Hackett (Non-Executive Director) Brett Lawrence (Non-Executive Director) Joint Company Secretary Neil Hackett James Bahen Contact Address: 1A/ 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Australia Email: admin@calimaenergy.com Telephone: +61 8 6500 3270 Facsimile: +61 8 6500 3275 Web: www.calimaenergy.com Calima is listed on the ASX (ASX:CE1). The principal activity of Calima is investing in oil and gas exploration and production projects internationally. Calima's core asset lies within a liquids-richsweet-spot of the Montney Formation in Northeast British Columbia, Canada Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) (Calima or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the following summary of its activities during the September 2019 quarter. KEY ACTIVITIES AND HIGHLIGHTS Resource statement upgrade

Rights issue and placement to realise $12.8m

10-year lease awarded over 56% of Calima Core Lands

lease awarded over 56% of Calima Core Lands Receipt of A$2.97m following sale of Namibia PEL 90 to Tullow

Appointment of Brett Lawrence as a Director CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT ASX Code CE1 Cash @ 30/9 $2.2m Share Price 1 cent Net Rec/(creditors)(1) $3.4m Shares 2,155 m Working Cap $5.6m Market Cap 21.5 m Producing wells 1 Quarterly Rev $156k Quarterly Net BO 1,795 Quarterly Net Production Oil (bbls) 2,000 1,950 1,900 1,850 1,800 1,750 1,700 1,650 1,600 Mar Qtr Jun Qtr Sept Qtr 1. Net receivables includes the $2.9m from the sale of PEL90 (received 23 October 2019), Canadian GST of $1.3m is due on or around Feb 2020. Balance is trade creditors.

OPERATIONS Calima's Q3 operations focused on interpretation of data generated by the Company's drilling campaign earlier in the year. The ongoing evaluation of these data have further demonstrated that the Company's landholdings in British Columbia (Calima Lands) are highly prospective. This is reflected in the results of an independent resource audit that was released during the period. The Company is currently putting in place the various elements of a field development plan that makes the land position profitable at near-term pricing metrics. Resource Statement Upgrade During the period the Company commissioned McDaniel & Associates ("McDaniel") to update their assessment of the hydrocarbon resources contained within the Montney Formation in the Calima Lands. Their previous assessment, with an effective date of December 31st 2017, was released to the market March 14th 2018. The results of the updated evaluation, with an effective date of July 1st 2019, were released to the market on July 8th 2019. The updated evaluation was able to incorporate results obtained from the wells drilled by the Company earlier in the year and consequently some of the Company's resources in the vicinity of the wells were upgraded to the Contingent (2P) category. McDaniel's Best Estimates of total un-risked contingent and prospective resources within the Calima Lands are summarised in Tables 1A/1B and Figure 1. Figure 1 - Map of Calima Lands defining the areas of Prospective and Contingent Resources as at 1 July 2019.

Table 1A - Best estimate Unrisked Contingent (2C) Resources and Table 1B - Prospective (2U) Resources of the Calima Lands as estimated by McDaniel & Associates effective 1 July, 2019. Important notes to accompany Table 1A and 1B are included as Appendix A For the period 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019, the drilling leases over some 7,539 acres of land in the areas referred to as Pocketknife NW and SE in Figure 1 will expire. These areas would be expensive to incorporate into a field development plan due to their shape and separation from the contiguous acreage in the Core Area and the Company intends to let these areas expire in due course. The Company estimates that this could reduce the Prospective Resource by up to 15% however due to variations in the various parameters required to determine the volume of resources within the Calima Lands it is not possible to make a pro-rata determination based on surface area. 10-year Lease awarded over Calima Lands As at 31 October Calima owns and operates 67,899 acres of drilling and production rights in British Columbia ("Calima Lands"). The Company announced on 28 October the conversion of a significant portion of its acreage into 10-year Leases expiring in 2029.

Calima Lands as at 31 October 2019. The acreage recently converted into 10-year Leases shown in green. The Company earned the right to make this conversion based on the total metres drilled during its successful 2019 three well drilling campaign (9,353m). The British Columbia Department of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources have granted the conversion of 49 sections of land covering 33,643 acres. This represents 56% of Calima's Core Lands. Importantly, there is no obligation to drill any further wells to hold the Lease until 2029. While the 2019 drilling program was designed to deliver flow rates and demonstrate the liquids rich nature of the acreage, the program had an additional objective of converting the maximum acreage possible into 10-year Leases. The remainder of the Calima Lands are held under 5-year drilling licenses which require drilling to enable further conversions to be made. Most of the remaining licences over the Core Lands mature in 2022. The areas referred to as Pocketknife which lie to the west of the Core Lands are at, or are near, their expiry dates. During September and October, 4,115 acres of rights in these areas expired and a further 3,427 acres will expire prior to 31 December 2019. These areas would be expensive to incorporate into a field development plan due to their shape and separation from the contiguous core area and the Company intends to let these areas expire in due course. The Company could re-post these lands at a future date and bid on them acquiring fresh drilling licences.

Namibia PEL 90 Sale Completed The Company announced on 23 October 2019 that all necessary approvals from partners and Government authorities for the sale of its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 license (Block 2813B) to Tullow Namibia Limited were satisfied. This completes the formal sale and purchase agreement including the assignment of the license and transfer of Operatorship to Tullow, a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc, a leading deep-water operator with an outstanding track record in Africa. The Company received A$2.9 million from the sale, with funds to be allocated towards the Company's Montney project as well as working capital. Furthermore, the Company retains exposure to success in PEL 90 with bonuses totaling US$10m to be paid in two equal tranches (US$5 million) following the grant of a production license and then upon the commencement of commercial production. CORPORATE Corporate Development The Canadian E&P space continues to be challenging with Montney producers struggling with short- term weakness in gas prices caused for the most part by bottlenecks in pipeline capacity. New pipeline capacity matched with increasing domestic demand is predicted to result in better balance between supply and demand during 2020. This should reduce the discounts currently being applied to gas in Western Canada. Against this encouraging macro back-drop the Board is resolved to continue with its strategy to put in place the building blocks for a 10,000 boe/d development that achieves maximum cost efficiency by making the most of existing infrastructure. Financing will be sought through a combination of debt facilities and by the implementation of a structured process to evaluate and progress strategic partnerships and/or joint ventures. Current Cash Position & Cost Saving The Company remains well funded with a working capital position of $5.6m. This includes the recent receipt of AUD$2.9m from the sale of the PEL 90 and an additional GST Canadian receivable of ~$1.3m due February 2020. The Company has undertaken costs savings measures including a 50% reduction in headcount plus reductions in overheads. Mark Freeman, who was previously in a part- time role assisting with Business Development, has stepped up to also take the role of Chief Financial Officer. Placement and Rights Issue On 1 July 2019, the Company announced a $12.7 million (before costs) capital raising completed by way of a $4 million placement (Placement) and $8.7 million fully underwritten entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) both at $0.018 per share. Petra Capital and Euroz Securities acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to the Placement and Entitlement Offer and joint underwriters of the Entitlement Offer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.